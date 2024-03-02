Huge Second Half Propels Weber State To Blowout Win Over Northern Arizona

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats kept their hot streak alive as they defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the final home game of the season.

Led by Dillon Jones with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists, the Wildcats have now won eight of their last nine games.

Weber State will conclude its 2024 regular season against the Montana State Bobcats on Monday, March 4.

First Half

The opening minutes saw nothing but defense.

The first points of the game came more than three minutes after tipoff. Dyson Koehler broke the dry spell with an easy layup.

Weber State went on a 9-2 run over the next two minutes.

The Lumberjacks answered with a run of their own to tie the game at 10.

Just after the midpoint of the first half, the offense turned up for both sides.

The Wildcats started with back-to-back three-point plays from Jones and KJ Cunningham.

Weber State kept piling onto its lead.

With four minutes left in the half, the Cats took their biggest lead so far as they went up by nine, 32-23.

NAU was able to make some progress and closed the lead down to six going into the break.

Dillon Jones led all scorers with 10 points. He added eight rebounds and four assists.

Weber State shot 50% from the field in the first half and forced Northern Arizona to shoot just 37.9%.

Second Half

The second half was all Weber State.

The Wildcats scored four quick points to take a double-digit lead and didn’t look back.

After four minutes, NAU closed the lead all the way down to four but Weber State wasn’t done yet.

The Wildcats opened a 20-3 run to take a commanding lead.

Weber State outscored Northern Arizona 45-24 after halftime.

The Cats could do no wrong and the Lumberjacks struggled to get much of anything going for the majority of the second half.

Weber State finished with 50.8/36.4/73.3 shooting splits to 31.5/28.6/69 for NAU. The Wildcats also had eight fewer turnovers, seven more steals, and five more assists.

