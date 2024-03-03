On the Site:
18-year-old arrested for alleged involvement in a shooting death of another person

Mar 2, 2024, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

yellow tape crossing blue and red lights...

FILE — 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection to a shooting late Friday night in South Salt Lake that left one person dead. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection to a shooting late Friday night in South Salt Lake that left one person dead.

According to the probable cause statement, police say Anthony Raymond Woodrow had “ingested both Marijuana and multiple alcoholic beverages”, when he allegedly got involved in an altercation with a friend, via text messaging. During the dispute, the victim came over to Woodrow’s house.

The probable cause further states that when the victim showed up at the house, the suspect and his father, who was also intoxicated, armed themselves with firearms. The suspect’s mother, who also resides at the residence, went outside and spoke to the victim and invited him into the house.

Inside the home

According to the probable cause statement, the father and suspect felt as though things were calm outside and put their weapons away. Once inside the home, however, a verbal argument broke out between the victim and Woodrow’s mother. During the argument, the victim threatened to assault Woodrow. The suspect then came back into the room, and a argument between the suspect and victim began.

The victim then announced he was going to leave. As he got to the door, the suspect allegedly said he was going to shoot the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim then charged at the suspect, who fired roughly six shots at the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

The suspect then called 911 to tell dispatch that “he had just shot someone.”

The victim has tranported to the hospital where he dead a short time later. Police recovered multiple weapons from the scene.

Woodrow was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder; four counts of aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.

Information about the victim was not provided.

 

