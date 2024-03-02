Utah Women’s Basketball To Face Arizona State First In Pac-12 Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday afternoon against Washington may not have ended the way Utah women’s basketball wanted, but they will have another shot soon against Arizona State.

The Utes head down to Sin City for the Pac-12 Tournament on Monday to face the Sun Devils a little later in the week.

Utah and ASU will tipoff on Wednesday, March 6 at 9:30 pm MT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pac-12 tournament bracket is set: pic.twitter.com/GmygzmkVjc — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 3, 2024

Assuming the Utes who are a six-seed in the Pac-12 Tourney beat 11-seed ASU, will then turnaround and face UCLA who has a BYE in the first round on Thursday, March 7.

2023-24 Utah Women’s Basketball

The 2023-24 Utah Women’s Basketball team finished their regular season with a 21-9 record and a No.18 ranking in the AP Top 25.

In conference play alone, the Utes went 11-7 in a Pac-12 that boasts six ranked teams including Utah. The Utes were tough at home with a 12-3 record at the Huntsman Center and respectable on the road at 8-5. Utah is also 1-1 in neutral site games.

Despite a tough schedule and a myriad of injuries, the Utes are the only team in the country to boast four wins over Top 10 teams and are hoping to make a run with that toughness in the NCAA Tournament after wrapping up in Las Vegas next week.

