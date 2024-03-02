On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball To Face Arizona State First In Pac-12 Tournament

Mar 2, 2024, 6:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday afternoon against Washington may not have ended the way Utah women’s basketball wanted, but they will have another shot soon against Arizona State.

The Utes head down to Sin City for the Pac-12 Tournament on Monday to face the Sun Devils a little later in the week.

Utah and ASU will tipoff on Wednesday, March 6 at 9:30 pm MT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Assuming the Utes who are a six-seed in the Pac-12 Tourney beat 11-seed ASU, will then turnaround and face UCLA who has a BYE in the first round on Thursday, March 7.

2023-24 Utah Women’s Basketball

The 2023-24 Utah Women’s Basketball team finished their regular season with a 21-9 record and a No.18 ranking in the AP Top 25.

In conference play alone, the Utes went 11-7 in a Pac-12 that boasts six ranked teams including Utah. The Utes were tough at home with a 12-3 record at the Huntsman Center and respectable on the road at 8-5. Utah is also 1-1 in neutral site games.

Despite a tough schedule and a myriad of injuries, the Utes are the only team in the country to boast four wins over Top 10 teams and are hoping to make a run with that toughness in the NCAA Tournament after wrapping up in Las Vegas next week.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Scores 31 In Jazz Loss To Heat

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-3 on their Eastern Conference road trip with a loss to the Miami Heat despite 31 points from rookie Keyonte George.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huge Second Half Propels Weber State To Blowout Win Over Northern Arizona

The Weber State Wildcats kept their hot streak alive as they defeated the NAU Lumberjacks in the final home game of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Third Straight With Loss To Heat

The Utah Jazz went winless on their three-game Eastern Conference road trip after losing to the Miami Heat 126-120.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Hits Sixth Three-Pointer During Jazz-Heat Game

Keyonte George continued his hot shooting in the second half by knocking down his sixth three-pointer of Utah's game against the Miami Heat.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Shutout Win In Home Opener Against LAFC

Real Salt Lake took advantage of adverse conditions at America First Field as they shut out LAFC 3-0 to win the 2024 home opener.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Improves NQS, Doesn’t Get Win Over Cal

The No. 4 Red Rocks were on the road again, this time in Berkley to take on a surging No. 3 Cal Golden Bears team.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Women’s Basketball To Face Arizona State First In Pac-12 Tournament