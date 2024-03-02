Local Players Shine At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Mar 2, 2024, 7:40 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine featured multiple players with ties to the Beehive State who tested and performed at the pre-draft event.
Local Player Results at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
The Scouting Combine is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 to March 4. Live drills at Lucas Oil Stadium will be televised from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.
A total of 321 athletes were invited to the 2024 Combine, including a few players with ties to the state of Utah.
Here are the Scouting Combine results for the future local NFL players:
Former Utah Utes
Devaughn Vele – Wide Receiver
Height: 6’ 4’’
Weight: 203 lbs.
Arm: 33 1/2’’
Hand: 9 3/4’’
40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds
Vertical Jump: 36″
Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’
That’s 4.48 unofficial for @devaughn_vele 🙌 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4Dlsjv8uFi
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Let’s go @devaughn_vele 👏#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Keaton Bills – Guard
Testing on Sunday, March 3
Height: 6’ 4’’
Weight: 316 lbs.
It just makes sense right?🤔 @keatonbills x @BuffaloBills #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JQe0JkJuI7
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Sataoa Laumea – Guard
Testing on Sunday, March 3
Height: 6’ 4’’
Weight: 319 lbs.
A great word of advice from @LaumeaSataoa at the #NFLCombine!
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/7f0EMRzH4g
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Jonah Elliss – Edge
Height: 6’ 2’’
Weight: 248 lbs.
Arm: 33″
Hand: 10 1/2’’
Cole Bishop – Safety
Height: 6’ 2’’
Weight: 206 lbs.
Arm: 29 3/4’’
Hand: 9 1/2’’
40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds
Vertical Jump: 39″
Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’
.@Cole_bishop_8 shows off his wheels. 💨#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLCombine #GoUtes @kslsports pic.twitter.com/YF4P9Ocj8g
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) March 1, 2024
What a day for @Cole_bishop_8 🙌#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/CUsYvEeIK2
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Sione Vaki – Safety
Height: 5’ 11’’
Weight: 210 lbs.
Arm: 29 1/8’’
Hand: 8 5/8’’
40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds
Vertical Jump: 39.5’’
Broad Jump: 10’ 5’’
Bench Press: 20 reps
That’s a 4.62 unofficial 40 for @sione_vaki #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xyXn7PANzt
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 1, 2024
.@sione_vaki showing off his footwork#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/YnLpl0XKaO
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 1, 2024
We’ve seen those moves before, @sione_vaki 🤝#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Gs5F7LN6rw
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Top 3 within the safeties – @sione_vaki with 20 reps on bench 💪#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/klBubrzkFg
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 2, 2024
Former BYU Cougars
Kedon Slovis – Quarterback
Height: 6’ 2 1/2’’
Weight: 223 lbs.
Arm: 31 1/8’’
Hand: 9 7/8’’
40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds
Vertical Jump: 30″
Broad Jump: 9′ 10″
.@BYUfootball QB Kedon Slovis rips off a 4.6u
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tDpqr2t6tK
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
. @Kedonslovis was movin’ 💨#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DMzzcgiTr3
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 2, 2024
A beauty from @BYUfootball QB Kedon Slovis
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/i98nybz7AN
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024
Kingsley Suamataia – Offensive Tackle
Testing on Sunday, March 3
Height: 6’ 4’’
Weight: 329 lbs.
SHOW OUT @KingsleySB 🤙#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hcIZTMDZS4
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 2, 2024
Ryan Rehkow – Punter
Height: 6’ 4’’
Weight: 243 lbs.
The NFL was always the goal.#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ISuCOmrPHn
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 2, 2024
About NFL Scouting Combine & Draft
During the NFL Scouting Combine, draft prospects participate in a series of evaluations. Some of the tests are on-field work and drills. In addition to the football evaluations, players interview with NFL teams and undergo medical testing.
Full results for the Combine can be found on NFL.com.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
