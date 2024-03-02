On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Local Players Shine At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Mar 2, 2024, 7:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine featured multiple players with ties to the Beehive State who tested and performed at the pre-draft event.

Local Player Results at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The Scouting Combine is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 to March 4. Live drills at Lucas Oil Stadium will be televised from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.

A total of 321 athletes were invited to the 2024 Combine, including a few players with ties to the state of Utah.

Here are the Scouting Combine results for the future local NFL players:

Former Utah Utes

Devaughn Vele – Wide Receiver

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

Keaton Bills – Guard

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 316 lbs.

Sataoa Laumea – Guard

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 319 lbs.

Jonah Elliss – Edge

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

Cole Bishop – Safety

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 206 lbs.

Arm: 29 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’

Sione Vaki – Safety

Height: 5’ 11’’

Weight: 210 lbs.

Arm: 29 1/8’’

Hand: 8 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39.5’’

Broad Jump: 10’ 5’’

Bench Press: 20 reps

Former BYU Cougars

Kedon Slovis – Quarterback

Height: 6’ 2 1/2’’

Weight: 223 lbs.

Arm: 31 1/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30″

Broad Jump: 9′ 10″

Kingsley Suamataia – Offensive Tackle

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 329 lbs.

Ryan Rehkow – Punter

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 243 lbs.

About NFL Scouting Combine & Draft

During the NFL Scouting Combine, draft prospects participate in a series of evaluations. Some of the tests are on-field work and drills. In addition to the football evaluations, players interview with NFL teams and undergo medical testing.

Full results for the Combine can be found on NFL.com.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Local Players Shine At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine