Local Players Shine At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine featured multiple players with ties to the Beehive State who tested and performed at the pre-draft event.

Local Player Results at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The Scouting Combine is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 to March 4. Live drills at Lucas Oil Stadium will be televised from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.

A total of 321 athletes were invited to the 2024 Combine, including a few players with ties to the state of Utah.

Here are the Scouting Combine results for the future local NFL players:

Former Utah Utes

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 316 lbs.

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 319 lbs.

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 206 lbs.

Arm: 29 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’

Height: 5’ 11’’

Weight: 210 lbs.

Arm: 29 1/8’’

Hand: 8 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39.5’’

Broad Jump: 10’ 5’’

Bench Press: 20 reps

Former BYU Cougars

Height: 6’ 2 1/2’’

Weight: 223 lbs.

Arm: 31 1/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30″

Broad Jump: 9′ 10″

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 329 lbs.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 243 lbs.

About NFL Scouting Combine & Draft

During the NFL Scouting Combine, draft prospects participate in a series of evaluations. Some of the tests are on-field work and drills. In addition to the football evaluations, players interview with NFL teams and undergo medical testing.

Full results for the Combine can be found on NFL.com.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

