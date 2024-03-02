Utah Valley Comeback Falls Short In Loss To UT Arlington Mavericks

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines weren’t able to complete a comeback as they fell to the UT Arlington Mavericks, 78-65.

UVU trailed by nine at the half and came back to take a lead early in the second. UT Arlington stormed back and eventually secured the double-digit win.

Utah Valley will travel to face Tarleton State on Thursday, March 7, before concluding the season against Abilene Christian two days later.

First Half

Jaden McClanahan opened up scoring for the Wolverines with a three-pointer off an assist from Drake Allen.

The majority of the first half was very competitive.

There were four lead changes in the first six minutes. An and-one from Tanner Toolson tied the game at 14.

UVU regained the lead with a layup from Trevin Dorius a few minutes later.

With ten minutes left in the half, Utah Valley led 18-16.

The Mavericks came back with an 8-0 run.

Once UTA got the lead back, they didnt let go.

The Mavericks began to outhustle the Wolverines which resulted in easy buckets.

The opposite was true for Utah Valley. Excellent defense from UTA made it hard to build any momentum.

The Wolverines trailed by nine at the halftime break, 38-29.

Second Half

Early in the second half, Utah Valley bounced back.

The Wolverines put the locks on UT Arlington. UVU went on a 12-0 run over the first five minutes of the half.

Unfortunately for Utah Valley, the lead didnt last long.

The Wolverines stayed competitive for the next few minutes but UT Arlington took off when the final stretch arrived.

With ten minutes left in regulation, the game was tied at 50.

At first, the climb was slow. Over the next five minutes, UTA outscored UVU by six.

The Mavericks went on to win by double-digits. In the final ten minutes, it seemed like every Utah Valley bucket was greeted by two from UT Arlington.

Drake Allen led the Wolverines in scoring with 18. Dorius and Toolson also reach double digits with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Utah Valley fell to 14-15 on the season with the loss to UT Arlington.

