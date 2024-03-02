Utah Warriors Drop 2024 Season Opener To Houston SaberCats

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors suffered a close lose in their 2024 season opener after a physical and defensive battle with the Houston SaberCats.

Utah Warriors fall in season opener

The SaberCats hosted the Warriors at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, March 2.

Utah fell to Houston, 22-15.

Houston quickly marched down the field and dotted the ball down for the first try of the match in the fourth minute of action. The SaberCats took an early 5-0 lead on the play.

After their first try, the SaberCats appeared to be on the move for more points and pushed the ball near the try zone. However, the Warriors managed to prevent another try on Houston’s second push down the pitch.

14 minutes into the match, the Warriors got onto the scoreboard for the first time this season thanks to a penalty kick. The boot cut Utah’s deficit to 5-3.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the SaberCats quickly responded in the 16th minute. Houston pushed its lead to 12-3 following a try and a successful conversion kick.

After a back-and-forth defensive battle, the SaberCats added another three points with a kick during the 41st minute. The kick gave Houston a 15-3 lead at halftime.

After the break, the Warriors got close to scoring their first try in the opening minutes of the second half. However, no points were awarded following an official review.

The physical battle continued throughout the next 20 minutes of scoreless play.

In the 62nd minute, the SaberCats intercepted a pass by the Warriors and returned it for a try and five points. A successful kick extended Houston’s lead to 22-3.

A few minutes later, Utah’s Spencer Jones worked his way into the try zone before dotting the ball down for the Warriors’ first try of the 2024 campaign. Utah missed the subsequent conversion kick. Jones’ try cut Houston’s lead to 22-8.

In the 79th minute, Utah made things interesting after Bailey Wilson trimmed Houston’s advantage with a try. After a successful kick, the Warriors trimmed their deficit to 22-15.

However, even after regaining possession in the final minute, the Warriors were unable to score again.

With the loss, the Warriors opened the season with an 0-1 record.

Utah’s next game is at home against the Chicago Hounds on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KSLSports.com.

2024 Utah Warriors Remaining Schedule

  • March 9 vs. Chicago Hounds
  • March 16 vs. Seattle Seawolves
  • March 24 @ Rugby FC Los Angeles
  • April 5 vs. Anthem RC
  • April 12 @ Dallas Jackals
  • April 21 @ San Diego Legion
  • April 26 vs. Old Glory DC
  • May 4 vs. Houston SaberCats
  • May 11 @ Miami Sharks
  • May 18 @ NOLA Gold
  • June 1 vs. San Diego Legion
  • June 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
  • June 16 @ New England Free Jacks
  • June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

