On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball Dominates Cal On Senior Night

Mar 2, 2024, 9:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes home season wrapped up for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Cal Saturday evening for Senior Night.

Utah is currently living life on the bubble that wasn’t helped by a very poor performance last week in Boulder against Colorado. The Runnin’ Utes did themselves a favor on Thursday beating Stanford in convincing fashion. Still, the Utes are trying to control what they can control down the stretch of the regular season in hopes of breaking their NCAA Tournament drought.

The Utes got off to a quick start over Cal and never let up.  Utah went into the locker room with a 42-32 lead over the Golden Bears.

Utah kept the heat high, beating Cal 88-59 and keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive for another week.

2023-24 Utah Men’s Basketball Seniors

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

Utah wraps up their regular season on the road next weekend against the Oregon schools.

The Runnin’ Utes start in Corvallis against the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, March 7. Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPNU.

Utah will wrap up on Saturday, March 9 against the Oregon Ducks. Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Cal

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Cal

  • Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 30 points
  • Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 assists

Carlson went 12-16 from the paint, 4-5 from the three, and 2-3 from the line to earn his team high of 30 points. Carlson also led the team in rebounds with 10 and posted four blocks in his double-double effort.

Deivon Smith came in second for the Utes in scoring with 18 points going 6-8 from the field, 2-2 from the three and 4-6 from the line. Smith also led the Utes in assists with 10 earning a double-double as well.

Gabe Madsen came third in line for Utah’s top scorers with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Cal

The Utes had a solid night shooting going 51% from the field, 41% from the three and 67% at the line against Cal.

Utah collected 47 total rebounds, 20 assists, six blocks and five steals against the Golden Bears. The Utes were great getting second chance shots once against coming down with 13 offensive rebounds and 15 second chance points.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Loses To Tarleton State In Home Finale

The Southern Utah men’s basketball team dropped its sixth consecutive game and fell in its home finale against the Tarleton State Texans.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Drop 2024 Season Opener To Houston SaberCats

The Utah Warriors suffered a close lose in their 2024 season opener after a physical and defensive battle with the Houston SaberCats.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Comeback Falls Short In Loss To UT Arlington Mavericks

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines weren’t able to complete a comeback as they fell to the UT Arlington Mavericks, 78-65. UVU trailed by nine at the half and came back to take a lead early in the second. UT Arlington stormed back and eventually secured the double-digit win. Utah Valley will travel to […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Shine At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine featured multiple players with ties to the Beehive State who tested and performed at the pre-draft event.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball To Face Arizona State First In Pac-12 Tournament

Saturday afternoon against UW may not have ended the way Utah women's basketball wanted, but they will have another shot soon against ASU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Scores 31 In Jazz Loss To Heat

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-3 on their Eastern Conference road trip with a loss to the Miami Heat despite 31 points from rookie Keyonte George.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Basketball Dominates Cal On Senior Night