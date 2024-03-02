Utah Basketball Dominates Cal On Senior Night

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes home season wrapped up for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Cal Saturday evening for Senior Night.

Utah is currently living life on the bubble that wasn’t helped by a very poor performance last week in Boulder against Colorado. The Runnin’ Utes did themselves a favor on Thursday beating Stanford in convincing fashion. Still, the Utes are trying to control what they can control down the stretch of the regular season in hopes of breaking their NCAA Tournament drought.

The Utes got off to a quick start over Cal and never let up. Utah went into the locker room with a 42-32 lead over the Golden Bears.

HALFTIME Utah with a solid 10-point lead over Cal heading into the locker room, 42-32. Branden Carlson (17) and Deivon Smith (11) already sit at double digit points.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 3, 2024

Utah kept the heat high, beating Cal 88-59 and keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive for another week.

2023-24 Utah Men’s Basketball Seniors

Words can’t describe how proud and grateful we are for these seniors!! Forever a Utah Man!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/JgEUTZIUpc — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 3, 2024

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

Utah wraps up their regular season on the road next weekend against the Oregon schools.

The Runnin’ Utes start in Corvallis against the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, March 7. Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPNU.

Utah will wrap up on Saturday, March 9 against the Oregon Ducks. Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Cal

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Cal

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 30 points

Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 10 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 assists

Carlson went 12-16 from the paint, 4-5 from the three, and 2-3 from the line to earn his team high of 30 points. Carlson also led the team in rebounds with 10 and posted four blocks in his double-double effort.

Deivon Smith came in second for the Utes in scoring with 18 points going 6-8 from the field, 2-2 from the three and 4-6 from the line. Smith also led the Utes in assists with 10 earning a double-double as well.

Gabe Madsen came third in line for Utah’s top scorers with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Cal

The Utes had a solid night shooting going 51% from the field, 41% from the three and 67% at the line against Cal.

Utah collected 47 total rebounds, 20 assists, six blocks and five steals against the Golden Bears. The Utes were great getting second chance shots once against coming down with 13 offensive rebounds and 15 second chance points.

