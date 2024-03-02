Utah Tech Loses To Abilene Christian On Senior Night

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team suffered a loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the Trailblazers’ home finale for the 2023-24 season.

The Trailblazers hosted the Wildcats at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Saturday, March 2.

Utah Tech lost to Abilene Christian, 86-79.

In the opening minutes of the first half, the Blazers fell into an eight-point deficit before getting things going. By the halftime break, Utah Tech had responded and taken a three-point lead. As they entered the locker room, the Trailblazers owned a 38-35 advantage.

Midway through the second half, the Wildcats jumped back in front and took control of the contest.

During the closing minutes of the game, Abilene Christian put things to rest after building a double-digit lead.

Utah Tech ended up being outscored by 10 points over the final 20 minutes of game time.

The Trailblazers finished the night shooting 48.3 percent overall and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Abilene Christian shot 47.7 percent, including 42.9 percent on three-pointers.

Noa Gonsalves had 21 points on 8-18 field goals for Utah Tech.

Leonardo Bettiol scored a game-high 23 points for ACU.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 10-19 this season, including 6-12 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

