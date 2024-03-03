On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
SuperMotocross Heading To Las Vegas For Championship Races

Mar 3, 2024, 12:36 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The second SuperMotocross world championship will be decided in Las Vegas.

The final stages of the combined championship between motocross and Supercross was announced during the broadcast of Saturday’s Supercross race in Florida.

The first SuperMotocross playoff round will be held Sept. 7 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, followed by round two at Texas Motor Speedway the following weekend.

The SMX final will be held on Sept. 21 in the sport’s return to Las Vegas.

Australian Jett Lawrence won the inaugural SuperMotocross 450cc title after completing the third rider to complete a perfect motocross season.

SuperMotocross combines elements of motocross and Supercross with points accrued from both series during the year.

