On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

RootsTech: A ‘wicked’ Broadway finale, plus message from late church Apostle M. Russell Ballard

Mar 3, 2024, 2:32 PM

Singer and Actress Kristin Chenoweth, right, and Mary-Mitchell Campbell perform during RootsTech at...

Singer and Actress Kristin Chenoweth, right, and Mary-Mitchell Campbell perform during RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News)

(Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On the final day of the RootsTech 2024 conference, attendees braved a windstorm to listen to Broadway actor Kristin Chenoweth speak about faith, family and her experience as an adopted child.

To end the conference, organizers shared a video of late President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, filmed just months before his death in November, speaking on the eternal nature of family.

The largest family history conference in the world — with the theme “Remember”— saw thousands of attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, with an estimated 4 million more joining online, representing every U.S. state and over 240 countries and territories and being broadcast in over 20 languages.

Chenoweth, interspersed with performances of some of her favorite songs like “For Good” from the musical “Wicked,” used the final day of RootsTech 2024 to reflect on the role her adoptive parents and biological mother has played in her life.

“A week before I was born, the woman that was supposed to adopt me found out she was pregnant,” Chenoweth said, “And she wanted somebody else to have the opportunity to have a child. I don’t really ever talk about this.”

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor felt divine intervention played a role in her placement with “a darn good” set of parents, instilling a sense of self-esteem from an early age. “There’s nature versus nurture. I had nature and nurture,” she said.

While working on the set of the TV show “The Good Wife” in 2012, Chenoweth was seriously injured when lighting equipment fell and struck her, fracturing her skull. It was during the recovery she felt she needed to connect with her past and seek out her biological mother. When the two met, on Dec. 12, 2012, “it could not have gone better,” she said.

“We were very, very close from the minute I met her.

President Ballard’s family history

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles introduced a 25-minute video of the late President Ballard filmed in September of last year, with many members of the Ballard extended family in attendance Saturday.

“We know in retrospect, how precious it was to film President Ballard when we did,” Elder Gong said. Days before he died, Nov. 12, 2023, he was to see the video. “He loved it,” Elder Gong said. “In some ways, it is President Ballard’s last testimony of Jesus Christ, eternal family, and remembering what matters most.”

President Ballard — whose great-great grandfather was Hyrum Smith and great-great uncle was church founder Joseph Smith — visited a series of historical church sites, including the Kirtland Temple and Carthage Jail with a film crew from RootsTech.

Late President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles M. Russell Ballard stands in front of the Kirtland Temple in Ohio, for a video presented to RootsTech 2024 attendees in Salt Lake City, Saturday. (Photo: FamilySearch)

“It’s very important for people to seek out and know what they can about those who laid the groundwork for them to have what they have in their lives,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing to know about your forefathers, many of which paid a big price for our personal existence in this world.”

“Family history is just — ‘Who am I? What makes me M. Russell Ballard?'” said President Ballard, who was 94 at the time of filming, “If we ever lose sight of our forefathers and those who made it possible for us to have what we have, we will have lost something that’s irreplaceable.”

The family discovery day at RootsTech 2024 finished off with a shootout with former BYU basketball player Jimmer Fredette, and a professional exhibition pickleball game.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City police say two people have died in a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon. (Salt Lake...

Mark Jones

Two people dead in a workplace shooting, Salt Lake City police say

Salt Lake City police said two people have died in a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon.

1 hour ago

...

Mark Jones

A Code Blue alert issued in Salt Lake County for Sunday night

A Code Blue alert has been issued for Salt Lake County for Sunday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

2 hours ago

Show in Smithfield...

Mary Culbertson

Winter storm alert still active for central and northern Utah, caution advised

Utah saw the forces of dangerous winds on Saturday, but meteorologists say the caution should continue into Sunday.

4 hours ago

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Mary Culbertson

1 teen critical after gun fired in McDonald’s parking lot

One teenager is in critical condition after a gun went off inside a car, hitting the teen.

7 hours ago

Nikki Haley joins Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the v...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley joins Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the voters of Utah ahead of Super Tuesday.

8 hours ago

A photo of a tree blown over in a park in a Nephi from high winds on March 2, 2024, (Craig Oswald)...

Brianna Chavez

Strong winds leave behind damage across Utah

From uprooted trees to flying trampolines, most of the state experienced strong wind gusts that left behind damage for many.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

RootsTech: A ‘wicked’ Broadway finale, plus message from late church Apostle M. Russell Ballard