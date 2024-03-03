On the Site:
Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

Mar 3, 2024, 3:32 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a new era for the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The 2024 edition features a 14-team bracket and will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for the first time.

Whichever team emerges as the champion of the Big 12 Tournament will earn an automatic bid to the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma won the regular season championship

The Oklahoma Sooners enter the 2024 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament with the No. 1 seed. Oklahoma finished with a 15-3 league record.

After the Sooners is the No. 2-seed Texas.

The Sooners and Longhorns are entering their final Big 12 Conference Tournament before leaving for the SEC.

First time at the T-Mobile Center

The 2024 edition of the Big 12 women’s tournament brings the 14-team field to the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Center.

It’s the same arena where the men’s Big 12 Tournament is played.

Previously, the women’s tournament was played at Municipal Arena in Kansas City.

No Sunday Play

For the first time, the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament will not have games played on a Sunday.

The schedule change is due to one of the Big 12’s member institutions, BYU, having a rule that they don’t compete on Sundays.

Seeds

  1. Oklahoma (15-3 in the Big 12)
  2. Texas (14-4)
  3. Kansas State (13-5)
  4. Iowa State (12-6)
  5. Baylor (12-6)
  6. West Virginia (12-6)
  7. Kansas (11-7)
  8. Oklahoma State (7-11)
  9. TCU (6-12)
  10. BYU (6-12)
  11. Cincinnati (5-13)
  12. Texas Tech (5-13)
  13. Houston (5-13)
  14. UCF (3-15)

How to watch the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament

The first and second rounds, along with the 2024 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals, will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Games played in the semifinals and championship rounds of the tournament will air on linear television on ESPN2.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

2024 Big 12 Women’s Tournament Schedule

All tip times are listed in Mountain and Central Time Zones

First Round – Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Houston | 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 UCF | 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Second Round – Friday, March 8

Game 3: No. 5 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner | 10 a.m. MT/11 a.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 TCU | 12:30 p.m. MT/1:30 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 5: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU | 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 West Virginia vs. Game 2 Winner | 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Quarterfinals – Saturday, March 9

Game 7: No. 4 Iowa State vs. Game 3 Winner | 10 a.m. MT/11 a.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 4 Winner | 12:30 p.m. MT/1:30 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 9: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 5 Winner | 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10: No. 3 Kansas State vs. Game 6 Winner | 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Semifinals – Monday, March 11

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 12:30 p.m. MT/1:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner | 3 p.m. MT/4 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Championship – Tuesday, March 12

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner | 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season