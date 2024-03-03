Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU Soars Entering Final Week

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 basketball enters the final week of the regular season.

It’s been a wild season in America’s toughest conference. The penultimate week highlighted the craziness as Kansas lost twice, one coming at home against Big 12 newcomer BYU at Allen Fieldhouse and the other setback at Baylor.

Kansas is up to seven losses in Big 12 play. It’s the most losses in a conference season for the Jayhawks since Bill Self became the head coach—the most league setbacks since 1989.

Kansas still has a trip to Houston this Saturday to close out the regular season.

While Kansas struggled, BYU thrived over the past week. The Cougars faced double-digit deficits at Kansas and home against TCU. They pulled off second-half rallies to complete a perfect week.

For most of the season, the national conversation around BYU has been that they “gamed the system” with a weak nonconference schedule. With one week left, BYU looks like the team that predictive metrics have been telling us they are all year.

Houston’s Jamal Shead, with his play, continues to tell the nation that he is the best point guard in college basketball.

Shead hit a game-winner on Saturday to lift the No. 1-ranked Cougars over Oklahoma in Norman.

Houston is on a seven-game win streak and is in control of its destiny to win the Big 12 regular season title in its first year in the league.

The Texas Longhorns have had an up-and-down season. But maybe the Longhorns are finally playing their best basketball as we inch closer to the postseason.

Texas won in Lubbock to get revenge against Texas Tech. Then, the Longhorns cruised to a blowout victory over Oklahoma State.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18 Edition

Take a look at the Week 18 Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

Houston 67, Cincinnati 59

Houston 87, Oklahoma 85 (Road Win)

This Week

Wednesday, March 6: at UCF

Saturday, March 9: vs. Kansas

2. Iowa State (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

Iowa State 58, Oklahoma 45

Iowa State 60, UCF 52 (Road Win)

This Week

Wednesday, March 6: vs. BYU

Saturday, March 9: at Kansas State

3. Baylor (21-8, 10-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Up 1)

Last Week

Baylor 62, TCU 54 (Road Win)

Baylor 82, Kansas 74

This Week

Monday, March 4: vs. Texas

Saturday, March 9: at Texas Tech

4. BYU (21-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 3)

Last Week

BYU 76, Kansas 68 (Road Win)

BYU 87, TCU 75

This Week

Wednesday, March 6: at Iowa State

Saturday, March 9: vs. Oklahoma State

5. Texas Tech (20-9, 9-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 1)

Last Week

Texas 81, Texas Tech 69 (Home Loss)

Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 70 (Road Win)

This Week

Tuesday, March 5: at Oklahoma State

Saturday, March 9: vs. Baylor

6. Kansas (21-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3 (Down 3)

Last Week

BYU 76, Kansas 68 (Home Loss)

Baylor 82, Kansas 74

This Week

Tuesday, March 5: vs. Kansas State

Saturday, March 9: at Houston

7. Texas (19-10, 8-8 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Up 2)

Last Week

Texas 81, Texas Tech 69 (Road Win)

Texas 81, Oklahoma State 65

This Week

Monday, March 4: at Baylor

Saturday, March 9: vs. Oklahoma

8. TCU (19-10, 8-8 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Down 3)

Last Week

Baylor 62, TCU 54 (Home Loss)

BYU 87, TCU 75

This Week

Wednesday, March 6: at West Virginia

Saturday, March 9: vs. UCF

9. Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

Last Week

Iowa State 58, Oklahoma 45

Houston 87, Oklahoma 85

This Week

Tuesday, March 5: vs. Cincinnati

Saturday, March 9: at Texas

10. Cincinnati (17-12, 6-10 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 2)

Last Week

Houston 67, Cincinnati 59

Cincinnati 74, Kansas State 72

This Week

Tuesday, March 5: at Oklahoma

Saturday, March 9: vs. West Virginia

11. Kansas State (17-12, 7-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Down 1)

Last Week

K-State 94, West Virginia 90 (Overtime)

Cincinnati 74, K-State 72

This Week

Tuesday, March 5: at Kansas

Saturday, March 9: vs. Iowa State

12. UCF (15-13, 6-10 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

UCF 77, Oklahoma State 71 (Road Win)

Iowa State 60, UCF 52 (Home Loss)

This Week

Wednesday, March 6: vs. Houston

Saturday, March 9: at TCU

13. Oklahoma State (12-17, 4-12 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Last Week

UCF 77, Oklahoma State 71 (Home Loss)

Texas 81, Oklahoma State 65

This Week

Tuesday, March 5: vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, March 9: at BYU

14. West Virginia (9-20, 4-12 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last Week

Kansas State 94, West Virginia 90 (Overtime)

Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 70 (Home Loss)

This Week

Wednesday, March 6: vs. TCU

Saturday, March 9: at Cincinnati

