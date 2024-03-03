On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lauri Markkanen Ruled Out For Wizards-Jazz Game

Mar 3, 2024, 5:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Lauri Markkanen landed on the team’s injury report and was ruled out for Utah’s game against the Washington Wizards.

RELATED STORIES

Lauri Markkanen lands on injury report

The Jazz host the Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 4.

On Sunday, March 3, Markkanen was ruled out by the Jazz from playing in the contest due to a right quadriceps contusion.

The forward appeared to have injured his leg during the team’s 126-120 loss to the Miami Heat on March 3.

Markkanen finished the game with 25 points on 5-15 shooting, including 4-9 on three-pointers. The Arizona product added four rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block in 41 minutes.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.1 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. He also averages 8.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He’s played in 51 games this season.

In addition to Markkannen, the Jazz will be without Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (not with the team). It will be the second straight game missed by Kessler.

Wizards vs. Jazz preview

After falling to the Heat, the Jazz dropped to a 27-34 record and their losing streak moved to three games. Utah has only won one game since beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 6.

Fortunately for the Jazz, the lowly Wizards will arrive in Salt Lake City on a 14-game skid after a winless February. Washington’s last win came on January 29 and the team sits at 9-51 on the season. However, six of Washington’s wins have come on the road.

Former University of Utah standout Kyle Kuzma currently leads the Wizards with an average of 22.2 points per game.

Utah’s game against Washington will start at 7 p.m. (MT) and will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU Soars Entering Final Week

Big 12 basketball enters the final week of the regular season.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

The bracket and schedule for the 14-team field in the Big 12 Women's Tournament.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SuperMotocross Heading To Las Vegas For Championship Races

The second SuperMotocross world championship will be decided in Las Vegas. The SMX final will be held on Sept. 21.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Passes Pete Maravich As All-Time NCAA Division I Scorer

Caitlin Clark of Iowa passes the late Pete Maravich as the all-time NCAA Division I scorer with her 3,668th point.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Missouri Governor Shortens DWI Prison Sentence Of Ex-Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shortened the prison sentence of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid for a drunken driving crash.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Seniors Get Emotional After Big Win Over Cal

The Runnin' Utes are done playing in the Huntsman Center for the 2023-24 season and it came with a lot of emotion for Utah's seniors.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Lauri Markkanen Ruled Out For Wizards-Jazz Game