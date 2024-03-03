Lauri Markkanen Ruled Out For Wizards-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen landed on the team’s injury report and was ruled out for Utah’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Lauri Markkanen lands on injury report

The Jazz host the Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 4.

On Sunday, March 3, Markkanen was ruled out by the Jazz from playing in the contest due to a right quadriceps contusion.

The forward appeared to have injured his leg during the team’s 126-120 loss to the Miami Heat on March 3.

Jazz Injury Report: OUT – Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Otto Porter Jr. (Not With Team) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/ygWYu0QCHw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2024

Markkanen finished the game with 25 points on 5-15 shooting, including 4-9 on three-pointers. The Arizona product added four rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block in 41 minutes.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.1 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. He also averages 8.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He’s played in 51 games this season.

Lauri Markkanen is obviously having another tough shooting night but his passing has been excellent. Get your seven-footer into the middle of the floor and pick apart where the help defense comes from. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 2, 2024

In addition to Markkannen, the Jazz will be without Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (not with the team). It will be the second straight game missed by Kessler.

Wizards vs. Jazz preview

After falling to the Heat, the Jazz dropped to a 27-34 record and their losing streak moved to three games. Utah has only won one game since beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 6.

Fortunately for the Jazz, the lowly Wizards will arrive in Salt Lake City on a 14-game skid after a winless February. Washington’s last win came on January 29 and the team sits at 9-51 on the season. However, six of Washington’s wins have come on the road.

Former University of Utah standout Kyle Kuzma currently leads the Wizards with an average of 22.2 points per game.

Utah’s game against Washington will start at 7 p.m. (MT) and will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland