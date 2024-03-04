Utah WBB Drops A Few Spots In AP Top 25 After Brutal Loss In Regular Season Finale
Mar 4, 2024, 10:26 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (21-9, 11-7 in conference play) is back down to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after splitting the Washington schools at home to wrap up the regular season.
The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, March 4.
Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.
Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 17 AP Top 25: March 4, 2024
- South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0)
- Stanford (26-4)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (26-4)
- Ohio State (25-4)
- USC Trojans (23-5)
- Texas Longhorns (27-4)
- UCLA Bruins (24-5)
- LSU Tigers (26-4)
- UConn Huskies (26-5)
- North Carolina State (25-5)
- Virgina Tech (23-6)
- Indiana Hoosiers (24-4)
- Oregon State (23-6)
- Notre Dame (23-6)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-2)
- Kansas State (24-6)
- Baylor Bears (23-6)
- Colorado Buffaloes (21-8)
- Oklahoma Sooners (21-8)
- Syracuse Orange (23-6)
- Creighton Blue Jays (24-4)
- Utah Utes (21-9)
- UNLV Rebels (26-2)
- Louisville Cardinal (23-8)
- Fairfield (21-6)
Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports
The Utes head down to Las Vegas this week to start the Pac-12 Tournament.
If the Utes handle their business Wednesday night, they will advance to the quarterfinals against UCLA. Tipoff for that game will also be 9:30 pm MT.
Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here.
