Utah Gymnastics Drops A Spot In Latest National Qualifying Score Rankings

Mar 4, 2024, 1:11 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks come in at No. 5 in the country in the latest NQS rankings for college gymnastics.

Utah had a good showing on the road last week against then No. 3 Cal despite not winning which helped improve their National Qualifying Score despite dropping in the latest rankings. Unfortunately for the Utes, a few other teams also improved their scores this past weekend.

Despite the dip in this week’s rankings, the Red Rocks do still sit in a good spot to make another run at the National Championship in April with room yet to improve.

How NQS Is Calculated

For a more in-depth look at NQS, how college gymnastics is ranked and why, you can check out this article here.

To keep things simple for the purposes of this article here are the basics:

NQS is calculated using a team’s top six scores from their 10-13 meet season (Conference Championships count in this number).

Three of those six scores need to be road or neutral-site scores in an effort to eliminate home bias for a team.

Next, the highest score of the six is removed and the remaining five scores are then averaged to form a team’s NQS.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In NQS Rankings According To Road To Nationals

*NQS On Road To Nationals After Week Nine

  1. Oklahoma- 198.420
  2. Cal- 197.950
  3. LSU- 197.885
  4. Florida- 197.765
  5. Utah- 197.725
  6. Kentucky- 197.680

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

The Red Rocks will continue their road tour this week making a stop in Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats. The meet takes place at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

