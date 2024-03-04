Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Third Triple-Double

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes appear to be back and rolling after a tough February and part of that is due to the play of point guard Deivon Smith.

Smith had another great outing for Utah last weekend as the Utes hosted the Bay Area schools to close out Pac-12 play. Against Stanford last Thursday, Smith earned his third triple-double of the season and ultimately Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Smith is just the third Runnin’ Ute to earn multiple Pac-12 weekly awards in the same season joining ranks with teammate Branden Carlson and former Ute Jakob Poeltl.

📰 | A weekend sweep of the Bay Area teams and his third triple-double of the season earns @sneakgod @pac12 Player of the Week honors! ♾🚀 1⃣5⃣.5⃣ PPG

7⃣.0⃣ RPG

1⃣1⃣.5⃣ APG

6⃣8⃣.8⃣ FG% 🔗 https://t.co/WeSirCAG3R#GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/ZcPhBh4aI4 — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 4, 2024

Deivon Smith’s Big Impact For Utah Basketball

Cal and Stanford stats combined, Smith averaged 15.5 points per game, seven rebounds, and 11.5 assists last week.

Against the Cardinal, Smith recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to earn his third triple-double of the season. (Smith’s first triple-double happened on the road against Stanford earlier in the year while his second came at home against Colorado.)

Smith followed up his Stanford performance with a double-double against Cal on Saturday contributing 18 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists.

Deivon Smith In Elite Company With Third Triple-Double

Smith is just the third player in Pac-12 history with three-plus triple-doubles in a single-season joining Jason Kidd (1993-94) and Andre Iguodala (1993-94).

Additionally, Smith is just the fourth player from any major conference to record three or more triple-doubles in a single season according to the NCAA record book. Joining Kidd (Cal), Iguodala (Arizona) and LSU’s Shaquille O’Neill (1991-92) for that record.

With his THIRD TRIPLE-DOUBLE this season, @sneakgod is tonight’s Player of the Game‼️ pic.twitter.com/ajtl54We52 — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 1, 2024

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports