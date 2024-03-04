BYU Football Roster For 2024 Spring Camp

PROVO, Utah – Spring practices mean it’s time for a new BYU football roster.

The Cougars have 15 practices for spring ball that runs until March 30, 2024.

BYU football roster: 2024 Spring Camp

Here is a look at the 2024 BYU football roster during spring camp.

Quarterback

3 – Gerry Bohanon | 6-3 | 225 lbs | Redshirt-Senior

10 – Treyson Bourguet | 6-2 | 210 lbs | RS-Sophomore

11 – Cade Fennegan | 6-2 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior

12 – Jake Retzlaff | 6-1 | 205 lbs | RS-Junior

15 – Nick Billoups | 6-1 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior

16 – Cole Hagen | 6-1 | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman

18 – Ryder Burton | 6-2 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman

19 – Noah Lugo | 6-2 | 195 lbs | Freshman

20 – Dane Christensen | 6-2 | 200 lbs | Freshman

26 – Micah Fe’a | 6-4 | 240 lbs | Freshman

Running Back

4 – Miles Davis | 6-0 | 215 lbs | RS-Junior

7 – Hinckley Folau Ropati | 5-9 | 220 lbs | RS-Senior

21 – Enoch Nawahine | 5-10 | 205 lbs | RS-Junior

23 – Pokaiaua Haunga | 5-11 | 200 lbs | Freshman

27 – LJ Martin | 6-2 | 225 lbs | Sophomore

28 – Jovesa Damuni | 6-0 | 195 lbs | Freshman

30 – Sione Moa | 5-10 | 220 lbs | Freshman

Wide Receiver

0 – Kody Epps | 5-11 | 187 lbs | RS-Junior

2 – Chase Roberts | 6-4 | 210 lbs | RS-Junior

5 – Darius Lassiter | 6-2 | 210 lbs | RS-Senior

13 – Jojo Phillips | 6-5 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman

17 – Keelan Marion | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior

29 – Jake Hill | 6-2 | 200 lbs | RS-Freshman

82 – Parker Kingston | 5-11 | 185 lbs | RS-Sophomore

83 – Weston Covey | 5-11 | 185 lbs | Freshman

84 – Prince Zombo | 5-11 | 190 lbs | Freshman

88 – Devin Downing | 6-1 | 195 lbs | RS-Freshman

89 – Dominique McKenzie | 5-11 | 175 lbs | Freshman

Tight End

1 – Keanu Hill | 6-4 | 240 lbs | RS-Senior

19 – Jackson Bowers | 6-5 | 245 lbs | RS-Freshman

22 – Mason Fakahua | 6-2 | 245 lbs | Senior

32 – Will Zundel | 6-5 | 235 lbs | Freshman

35 – Bentley Redden | 6-5 | 215 lbs | RS-Freshman

42 – Ray Paulo | 6-3 | 255 lbs | RS-Senior

49 – Nason Coleman | 6-2 | 230 lbs | RS-Freshman

80 – Ryner Swanson | 6-4 | 245 lbs | Freshman

85 – Anthony Olsen | 6-4 | 245 lbs | RS-Sophomore

87 – Ethan Erickson | 6-5 | 240 lbs | RS-Junior

99 – Mata’ava Ta’ase | 6-3 | 255 lbs | Senior

Offensive Line

51 – Sonny Makasini | 6-3 | 320 lbs | RS-Sophomore

52 – Justice Ena | 6-4 | 300 lbs | Freshman

56 – Jake Eichorn | 6-5 | 300 lbs | RS-Junior

61 – Weylin Lapuaho | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Junior

63 – Bruce Mitchell | 6-4 | 295 lbs | RS-Sophomore

64 – Brayden Keim | 6-9 | 310 lbs | RS-Senior

65 – Kaden Bybee | 6-5 | 305 lbs | Freshman

66 – Sione Hingano | 6-5 | 290 lbs | Freshman

67 – Ryker Keele | 6-2 | 270 lbs | Freshman

68 – Peter Falaniko | 6-3 | 320 lbs | RS-Sophomore

70 – Connor Pay | 6-5 | 315 lbs | RS-Senior

72 – Joe Brown | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Freshman

73 – Weston Jones | 6-5 | 305 lbs | RS-Freshman

74 – Trevin Ostler | 6-4 | 305 lbs | RS-Sophomore

75 – Sam Dawe | 6-3 | 305 lbs | RS-Sophomore

76 – Caleb Etienne | 6-8 | 315 lbs | RS-Senior

77 – Jake Griffin | 6-5 | 285 lbs | RS-Freshman

79 – Kaden Chidester | 6-8 | 290 lbs | RS-Freshman

Defensive End

13 – Isaiah “Zay” Bagnah | 6-4 | 245 lbs | RS-Senior

44 – Ephraim Asiata | 6-3 | 210 lbs | Freshman

45 – Viliami Po’uha | 6-3 | 260 lbs | Freshman

48 – Bodie Schoonover | 6-3 | 255 lbs | RS-Sophomore

53 – Orion Maile-Kaufusi | 6-3 | 235 lbs | Freshman

56 – Nuuletau Sellesin | 6-1 | 250 lbs | RS-Junior

58 – Aisea “Ice” Moa | 6-2 | 245 lbs | RS-Sophomore

59 – Logan Lutui | 6-1 | 255 lbs | RS-Senior

92 – Tyler Batty | 6-5 | 275 lbs | Senior

93 – Blake Mangelson | 6-5 | 265 lbs | Senior

Defensive Tackle

33 – Dallin Havea | 6-2 | 270 lbs | Freshman

55 – Danny Saili | 6-3 | 360 lbs | Junior

57 – Lingi Havea | 6-0 | 330 lbs | Freshman

60 – Tyler Little | 6-6 | 295 lbs | RS-Junior

90 – David Latu | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Junior

91 – Dallin Johnson | 6-3 | 300 lbs | Freshman

94 – John Nelson | 6-4 | 290 lbs | Senior

95 – John Taumoepeau | 6-2 | 270 lbs | Junior

98 – Wyatt Dawe | 6-0 | 300 lbs | RS-Sophomore

99 – Joshua Singh | 6-0 | 285 lbs | RS-Junior

Linebacker

2 – Ben Bywater | 6-3 | 235 lbs | RS-Senior

11 – Harrison Taggart | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Sophomore

16 – Isaiah Glasker | 6-5 | 230 lbs | RS-Sophomore

17 – Jack Kelly | 6-2 | 235 lbs | RS-Junior

18 – Ace Kaufusi | 6-4 | 230 lbs | Sophomore

30 – Miles Hall | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Freshman

34 – Maika Kaufusi | 6-3 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman

41 – Sione Moa | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Junior

43 – Naseri Danielson | 6-0 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman

46 – Nathan Hoke | 6-3 | 235 lbs | Freshman

49 – Lucky Finau | 5-11 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman

50 – Nukuluve Helu | 6-1 | 220 lbs | RS-Freshman

54 – Siale Esera | 6-3 | 250 lbs | Sophomore

Cornerback

0 – Jakob Robinson | 5-11 | 170 lbs | Senior

4 – Marque Collins | 5-11 | 175 lbs | RS-Senior

19 – Mory Bamba | 6-3 | 190 lbs | RS-Junior

21 – Dylan Flowers | 5-11 | 180 lbs | RS-Junior

24 – Therrian “Tre” Alexander | 6-2 | 165 lbs | Freshman

29 – Jayden Dunlap | 6-0 | 180 lbs | RS-Junior

31 – Kevin Doe | 6-3 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman

32 – Marcus McKenzie | 5-11 | 178 lbs | Sophomore

35 – Zion Allen | 6-1 | 170 lbs | RS-Sophomore

36 – Evan Johnson | 6-0 | 175 lbs | RS-Sophomore

Safety

1 – Micah Harper | 5-10 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior

3 – Raider Damuni | 6-1 | 200 lbs | Sophomore

7 – Crew Wakley | 6-0 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior

12 – Preston Rex | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Sophomore

15 – Chika Ebunoha | 6-0 | 185 lbs | RS-Sophomore

20 – Koa Eldredge | 5-11 | 200 lbs | Sophomore

22 – Tommy Prassas | 6-2 | 190 lbs | Freshman

23 – Darrien “Bleu” Stewart | 6-0 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior

25 – Talan Alfrey | 6-2 | 205 lbs | RS-Junior

26 – Ethan Slade | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior

28 – Tanner Wall | 6-1 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior

32 – Ty Burke | 6-1 | 180 lbs | RS-Freshman

37 – Malae Tanuvasa | 6-0 | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman

38 – Payton VanSteenkiste | 5-11 | 200 lbs | Freshman

42 – Petey Tuipulotu | 6-3 | 205 lbs | RS-Sophomore

47 – Brock Fabrizio | 6-1 | 200 lbs | Freshman

Kicker

37 – Jordan Kapisi | 6-0 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman

44 – Will Ferrin | 6-3 | 175 lbs | RS-Junior

97 – Matthias Dunn | 6-0 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman

Punter

31 – Sam Van Der Haar | 6-0 | 219 lbs | RS-Sophomore

39 – Landon Rehkow | 6-1 | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman

