BYU Football Roster For 2024 Spring Camp
Mar 4, 2024, 2:33 PM
PROVO, Utah – Spring practices mean it’s time for a new BYU football roster.
The Cougars have 15 practices for spring ball that runs until March 30, 2024.
BYU football roster: 2024 Spring Camp
Here is a look at the 2024 BYU football roster during spring camp.
Quarterback
3 – Gerry Bohanon | 6-3 | 225 lbs | Redshirt-Senior
10 – Treyson Bourguet | 6-2 | 210 lbs | RS-Sophomore
11 – Cade Fennegan | 6-2 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior
12 – Jake Retzlaff | 6-1 | 205 lbs | RS-Junior
15 – Nick Billoups | 6-1 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior
16 – Cole Hagen | 6-1 | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman
18 – Ryder Burton | 6-2 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman
19 – Noah Lugo | 6-2 | 195 lbs | Freshman
20 – Dane Christensen | 6-2 | 200 lbs | Freshman
26 – Micah Fe’a | 6-4 | 240 lbs | Freshman
Running Back
4 – Miles Davis | 6-0 | 215 lbs | RS-Junior
7 – Hinckley Folau Ropati | 5-9 | 220 lbs | RS-Senior
21 – Enoch Nawahine | 5-10 | 205 lbs | RS-Junior
23 – Pokaiaua Haunga | 5-11 | 200 lbs | Freshman
27 – LJ Martin | 6-2 | 225 lbs | Sophomore
28 – Jovesa Damuni | 6-0 | 195 lbs | Freshman
30 – Sione Moa | 5-10 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Wide Receiver
0 – Kody Epps | 5-11 | 187 lbs | RS-Junior
2 – Chase Roberts | 6-4 | 210 lbs | RS-Junior
5 – Darius Lassiter | 6-2 | 210 lbs | RS-Senior
13 – Jojo Phillips | 6-5 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman
17 – Keelan Marion | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior
29 – Jake Hill | 6-2 | 200 lbs | RS-Freshman
82 – Parker Kingston | 5-11 | 185 lbs | RS-Sophomore
83 – Weston Covey | 5-11 | 185 lbs | Freshman
84 – Prince Zombo | 5-11 | 190 lbs | Freshman
88 – Devin Downing | 6-1 | 195 lbs | RS-Freshman
89 – Dominique McKenzie | 5-11 | 175 lbs | Freshman
Tight End
1 – Keanu Hill | 6-4 | 240 lbs | RS-Senior
19 – Jackson Bowers | 6-5 | 245 lbs | RS-Freshman
22 – Mason Fakahua | 6-2 | 245 lbs | Senior
32 – Will Zundel | 6-5 | 235 lbs | Freshman
35 – Bentley Redden | 6-5 | 215 lbs | RS-Freshman
42 – Ray Paulo | 6-3 | 255 lbs | RS-Senior
49 – Nason Coleman | 6-2 | 230 lbs | RS-Freshman
80 – Ryner Swanson | 6-4 | 245 lbs | Freshman
85 – Anthony Olsen | 6-4 | 245 lbs | RS-Sophomore
87 – Ethan Erickson | 6-5 | 240 lbs | RS-Junior
99 – Mata’ava Ta’ase | 6-3 | 255 lbs | Senior
Offensive Line
51 – Sonny Makasini | 6-3 | 320 lbs | RS-Sophomore
52 – Justice Ena | 6-4 | 300 lbs | Freshman
56 – Jake Eichorn | 6-5 | 300 lbs | RS-Junior
61 – Weylin Lapuaho | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Junior
63 – Bruce Mitchell | 6-4 | 295 lbs | RS-Sophomore
64 – Brayden Keim | 6-9 | 310 lbs | RS-Senior
65 – Kaden Bybee | 6-5 | 305 lbs | Freshman
66 – Sione Hingano | 6-5 | 290 lbs | Freshman
67 – Ryker Keele | 6-2 | 270 lbs | Freshman
68 – Peter Falaniko | 6-3 | 320 lbs | RS-Sophomore
70 – Connor Pay | 6-5 | 315 lbs | RS-Senior
72 – Joe Brown | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Freshman
73 – Weston Jones | 6-5 | 305 lbs | RS-Freshman
74 – Trevin Ostler | 6-4 | 305 lbs | RS-Sophomore
75 – Sam Dawe | 6-3 | 305 lbs | RS-Sophomore
76 – Caleb Etienne | 6-8 | 315 lbs | RS-Senior
77 – Jake Griffin | 6-5 | 285 lbs | RS-Freshman
79 – Kaden Chidester | 6-8 | 290 lbs | RS-Freshman
Defensive End
13 – Isaiah “Zay” Bagnah | 6-4 | 245 lbs | RS-Senior
44 – Ephraim Asiata | 6-3 | 210 lbs | Freshman
45 – Viliami Po’uha | 6-3 | 260 lbs | Freshman
48 – Bodie Schoonover | 6-3 | 255 lbs | RS-Sophomore
53 – Orion Maile-Kaufusi | 6-3 | 235 lbs | Freshman
56 – Nuuletau Sellesin | 6-1 | 250 lbs | RS-Junior
58 – Aisea “Ice” Moa | 6-2 | 245 lbs | RS-Sophomore
59 – Logan Lutui | 6-1 | 255 lbs | RS-Senior
92 – Tyler Batty | 6-5 | 275 lbs | Senior
93 – Blake Mangelson | 6-5 | 265 lbs | Senior
Defensive Tackle
33 – Dallin Havea | 6-2 | 270 lbs | Freshman
55 – Danny Saili | 6-3 | 360 lbs | Junior
57 – Lingi Havea | 6-0 | 330 lbs | Freshman
60 – Tyler Little | 6-6 | 295 lbs | RS-Junior
90 – David Latu | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Junior
91 – Dallin Johnson | 6-3 | 300 lbs | Freshman
94 – John Nelson | 6-4 | 290 lbs | Senior
95 – John Taumoepeau | 6-2 | 270 lbs | Junior
98 – Wyatt Dawe | 6-0 | 300 lbs | RS-Sophomore
99 – Joshua Singh | 6-0 | 285 lbs | RS-Junior
Linebacker
2 – Ben Bywater | 6-3 | 235 lbs | RS-Senior
11 – Harrison Taggart | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Sophomore
16 – Isaiah Glasker | 6-5 | 230 lbs | RS-Sophomore
17 – Jack Kelly | 6-2 | 235 lbs | RS-Junior
18 – Ace Kaufusi | 6-4 | 230 lbs | Sophomore
30 – Miles Hall | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Freshman
34 – Maika Kaufusi | 6-3 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman
41 – Sione Moa | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Junior
43 – Naseri Danielson | 6-0 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman
46 – Nathan Hoke | 6-3 | 235 lbs | Freshman
49 – Lucky Finau | 5-11 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman
50 – Nukuluve Helu | 6-1 | 220 lbs | RS-Freshman
54 – Siale Esera | 6-3 | 250 lbs | Sophomore
Cornerback
0 – Jakob Robinson | 5-11 | 170 lbs | Senior
4 – Marque Collins | 5-11 | 175 lbs | RS-Senior
19 – Mory Bamba | 6-3 | 190 lbs | RS-Junior
21 – Dylan Flowers | 5-11 | 180 lbs | RS-Junior
24 – Therrian “Tre” Alexander | 6-2 | 165 lbs | Freshman
29 – Jayden Dunlap | 6-0 | 180 lbs | RS-Junior
31 – Kevin Doe | 6-3 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman
32 – Marcus McKenzie | 5-11 | 178 lbs | Sophomore
35 – Zion Allen | 6-1 | 170 lbs | RS-Sophomore
36 – Evan Johnson | 6-0 | 175 lbs | RS-Sophomore
Safety
1 – Micah Harper | 5-10 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior
3 – Raider Damuni | 6-1 | 200 lbs | Sophomore
7 – Crew Wakley | 6-0 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior
12 – Preston Rex | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Sophomore
15 – Chika Ebunoha | 6-0 | 185 lbs | RS-Sophomore
20 – Koa Eldredge | 5-11 | 200 lbs | Sophomore
22 – Tommy Prassas | 6-2 | 190 lbs | Freshman
23 – Darrien “Bleu” Stewart | 6-0 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior
25 – Talan Alfrey | 6-2 | 205 lbs | RS-Junior
26 – Ethan Slade | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Junior
28 – Tanner Wall | 6-1 | 200 lbs | RS-Junior
32 – Ty Burke | 6-1 | 180 lbs | RS-Freshman
37 – Malae Tanuvasa | 6-0 | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman
38 – Payton VanSteenkiste | 5-11 | 200 lbs | Freshman
42 – Petey Tuipulotu | 6-3 | 205 lbs | RS-Sophomore
47 – Brock Fabrizio | 6-1 | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kicker
37 – Jordan Kapisi | 6-0 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman
44 – Will Ferrin | 6-3 | 175 lbs | RS-Junior
97 – Matthias Dunn | 6-0 | 205 lbs | RS-Freshman
Punter
31 – Sam Van Der Haar | 6-0 | 219 lbs | RS-Sophomore
39 – Landon Rehkow | 6-1 | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman
