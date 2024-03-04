On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons

Mar 4, 2024, 2:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons in the league.

Eagles star Jason Kelce retires

The Super Bowl LII champion shared the news on Monday, March 4.

“I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right,” Kelce said in his retirement press conference. “The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song… your favorite book. It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.”

“Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt,” Kelce continued. “There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, ‘Good job.’ I love football.”

“It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the City of Philadelphia, and to our fans,” Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said of Kelce’s retirement. “He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic. Jason was an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere. But has there ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city, and a team?

RELATED: Eagles Center Jason Kelce Intends To Retire After 13 NFL Seasons

Reports of Kelce’s retirement first surfaced as the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in January.

In his final season, the Eagles posted an 11-6 record in the regular season and qualified for the postseason for the third straight year.

RELATED STORIES

About Jason Kelce

After a standout college career at Cincinnati, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio native was selected by the Eagles with the No. 191 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Kelce would go on to play his entire career with the Eagles. At the end of the 2017 NFL season, Kelce and the Eagles were crowned as champions of Super Bowl LII.

The former Bearcat also helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. The center and the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce’s younger brother, Travis.

He owns the Philadelphia record for most consecutive starts at 156 games. He’s also played the most games by an offensive lineman in Eagles history with 193.

During his career, Kelce was honored as All-Pro six times and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andrés Gómez Earns Team Of Week Honors Behind Stellar Snow Performance

At the start of last season, Andrés Gómez was signed to Real Salt Lake on a $4 million deal that broke the record for an incoming transfer.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Questionable As Jazz Host Wizards

Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Utah Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Washington Wizards.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Announce Plans To Release QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos announced that they plan to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson following two seasons with the NFL franchise.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Roster For 2024 Spring Camp

BYU's roster during spring football practices.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Third Triple-Double

The Runnin' Utes appear to be back and rolling after a tough February and part of that is due to the play of point guard Deivon Smith.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Drops A Spot In Latest National Qualifying Score Rankings

The Red Rocks come in at No. 5 in the country in the latest NQS rankings for college gymnastics after a solid performance against Cal.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons