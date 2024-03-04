Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons

SALT LAKE CITY – Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons in the league.

Eagles star Jason Kelce retires

The Super Bowl LII champion shared the news on Monday, March 4.

“I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right,” Kelce said in his retirement press conference. “The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song… your favorite book. It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.”

Jason Kelce meets with the media to discuss his future. https://t.co/x1Zb6eJWBA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

“Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt,” Kelce continued. “There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, ‘Good job.’ I love football.”

“It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the City of Philadelphia, and to our fans,” Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said of Kelce’s retirement. “He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic. Jason was an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere. But has there ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city, and a team?

Reports of Kelce’s retirement first surfaced as the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in January.

In his final season, the Eagles posted an 11-6 record in the regular season and qualified for the postseason for the third straight year.

The greatest to ever do it 🐐 Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/HNRn5etpna — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

About Jason Kelce

After a standout college career at Cincinnati, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio native was selected by the Eagles with the No. 191 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Kelce would go on to play his entire career with the Eagles. At the end of the 2017 NFL season, Kelce and the Eagles were crowned as champions of Super Bowl LII.

The former Bearcat also helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. The center and the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce’s younger brother, Travis.

All of Philly crying 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4bZib0ki8m — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

He owns the Philadelphia record for most consecutive starts at 156 games. He’s also played the most games by an offensive lineman in Eagles history with 193.

During his career, Kelce was honored as All-Pro six times and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

