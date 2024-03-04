Denver Broncos Announce Plans To Release QB Russell Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY – The Denver Broncos announced that they plan to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson following two seasons with the NFL franchise.

Broncos to release Russell Wilson

The Broncos issued a statement on Wilson’s impending release on Monday, March 4.

Denver plans to cut the quarterback when the new NFL league year begins on March 13.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson [Monday] to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton said in a joint statement. “Of behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career. As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have to the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13. A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

“Broncos Country, Thank You!” Wilson said in a statement of his own. “Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 – #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

After playing for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in 2022.

In his first season in Denver, the Broncos posted a 5-12 record and missed the postseason. Denver also lost out on its first round pick due to the trade.

This past season, the Broncos improved to an 8-9 record and Wilson was benched for the last couple of games. However, Denver missed the postseason for the eighth consecutive year. The Broncos last made the NFL Playoffs in the 2015 season, the year they won the Super Bowl.

During his two seasons in the Mile High City, Wilson threw for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He played in 30 games for the Broncos.

About Russell Wilson

After playing college football at N.C. State and Wisconsin, Wilson was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 75 overall pick during the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

During his time in Seattle, Wilson helped the Seahawks to multiple Super Bowl appearances, including a title in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2020. Wilson has also been honored with nine Pro Bowl selections. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Wilson owns career statistics of 43,653 passing yards, 334 passing touchdowns, 64.7 percent completion rate, 100.0 passer rating, 5,307 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns in 188 games played.

