On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Denver Broncos Announce Plans To Release QB Russell Wilson

Mar 4, 2024, 3:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Denver Broncos announced that they plan to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson following two seasons with the NFL franchise.

Broncos to release Russell Wilson

The Broncos issued a statement on Wilson’s impending release on Monday, March 4.

Denver plans to cut the quarterback when the new NFL league year begins on March 13.

RELATED: Denver Broncos Bench Russell Wilson Following Loss To Patriots

“We spoke with Russell Wilson [Monday] to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton said in a joint statement. “Of behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career. As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have to the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

“Broncos Country, Thank You!” Wilson said in a statement of his own. “Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.

After playing for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

In his first season in Denver, the Broncos posted a 5-12 record and missed the postseason. Denver also lost out on its first round pick due to the trade.

This past season, the Broncos improved to an 8-9 record and Wilson was benched for the last couple of games. However, Denver missed the postseason for the eighth consecutive year. The Broncos last made the NFL Playoffs in the 2015 season, the year they won the Super Bowl.

During his two seasons in the Mile High City, Wilson threw for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He played in 30 games for the Broncos.

About Russell Wilson

After playing college football at N.C. State and Wisconsin, Wilson was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 75 overall pick during the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

During his time in Seattle, Wilson helped the Seahawks to multiple Super Bowl appearances, including a title in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2020. Wilson has also been honored with nine Pro Bowl selections. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Wilson owns career statistics of 43,653 passing yards, 334 passing touchdowns, 64.7 percent completion rate, 100.0 passer rating, 5,307 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns in 188 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andrés Gómez Earns Team Of Week Honors Behind Stellar Snow Performance

At the start of last season, Andrés Gómez was signed to Real Salt Lake on a $4 million deal that broke the record for an incoming transfer.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Questionable As Jazz Host Wizards

Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Utah Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Washington Wizards.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons

Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons in the league.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Roster For 2024 Spring Camp

BYU's roster during spring football practices.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Third Triple-Double

The Runnin' Utes appear to be back and rolling after a tough February and part of that is due to the play of point guard Deivon Smith.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Drops A Spot In Latest National Qualifying Score Rankings

The Red Rocks come in at No. 5 in the country in the latest NQS rankings for college gymnastics after a solid performance against Cal.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Denver Broncos Announce Plans To Release QB Russell Wilson