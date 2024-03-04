Keyonte George Questionable As Jazz Host Wizards

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Utah Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Washington Wizards.

The rookie guard was listed as questionable due to an illness by the Jazz on Monday.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen is also out with a quad contusion while Walker Kessler will miss his third straight game with a foot sprain.

Keyonte George Questionable For Jazz

George is listed as questionable after playing one of the best games of his young career against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored 31 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in 43 minutes as the Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

The loss capped off a winless three-game Eastern Conference road swing after falling to the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz are 1-8 in their last nine games since the NBA trade deadline.

Wizards Look To Snap 14-Game Losing Streak

The Wizards face the Jazz riding a season-worst 14-game losing streak.

The Jazz will be the first team with a record below .500 the Wizards have faced since late January when they beat the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back outings.

The Wizards and Pistons are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 9-51.

Washington’s six road wins are tied for the second-fewest by any team in the NBA this season.

How To Watch Jazz And Wizards

The Jazz will face the Wizards on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.



