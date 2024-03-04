On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Questionable As Jazz Host Wizards

Mar 4, 2024, 3:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Utah Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Washington Wizards.

The rookie guard was listed as questionable due to an illness by the Jazz on Monday.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen is also out with a quad contusion while Walker Kessler will miss his third straight game with a foot sprain.

Keyonte George Questionable For Jazz

George is listed as questionable after playing one of the best games of his young career against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored 31 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in 43 minutes as the Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

The loss capped off a winless three-game Eastern Conference road swing after falling to the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz are 1-8 in their last nine games since the NBA trade deadline.

Wizards Look To Snap 14-Game Losing Streak

The Wizards face the Jazz riding a season-worst 14-game losing streak.

The Jazz will be the first team with a record below .500 the Wizards have faced since late January when they beat the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back outings.

The Wizards and Pistons are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 9-51.

Washington’s six road wins are tied for the second-fewest by any team in the NBA this season.

How To Watch Jazz And Wizards

The Jazz will face the Wizards on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andrés Gómez Earns Team Of Week Honors Behind Stellar Snow Performance

At the start of last season, Andrés Gómez was signed to Real Salt Lake on a $4 million deal that broke the record for an incoming transfer.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Announce Plans To Release QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos announced that they plan to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson following two seasons with the NFL franchise.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons

Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons in the league.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Roster For 2024 Spring Camp

BYU's roster during spring football practices.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Third Triple-Double

The Runnin' Utes appear to be back and rolling after a tough February and part of that is due to the play of point guard Deivon Smith.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Drops A Spot In Latest National Qualifying Score Rankings

The Red Rocks come in at No. 5 in the country in the latest NQS rankings for college gymnastics after a solid performance against Cal.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Keyonte George Questionable As Jazz Host Wizards