Former Jazz Center Kelly Olynyk Inks New Contract With Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk has signed a contract extension with the Toronto Raptors.

News of the deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on social media.

“Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk has agreed on a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension, Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Deal is the max that Olynyk was able to extend on.”

Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk has agreed on a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension, Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is the max that Olynyk was able to extend on. pic.twitter.com/KjFBVsI15u — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2024

Raptors Olynyk Since Leaving Jazz

The Jazz traded Olynyk and second-year wing Ochai Agbaji to the Raptors at the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr, and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

Olynyk had been a centerpiece in the Jazz’s rotation over since he was acquired in the summer of 2022 for forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Canadian big man averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 50 appearances with the Jazz this season. Olynyk played in 118 games as a member of the Jazz.

Agbaji was averaging 5.4 points per game with the Jazz prior to the trade.

Since joining the Raptors, Olynyk is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in nine appearances.

Agbaji is averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16 minutes per game in Toronto.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops