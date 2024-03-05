On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Republicans ‘confident’ for caucus night Super Tuesday

Mar 4, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY –– Utahns are heading out Tuesday to cast their votes for who they want for President during Super Tuesday.

For Republicans, they’ll be gathering at their local caucus night at precincts all over the state instead of a traditional primary where ballots are mailed and the election is administered by the state.

State and local county GOP leaders say they’re confident about the rollout of the presidential preference poll and election for state and county delegates that will happen at 2,500 locations across the state on Tuesday.

“We’re very confident about tomorrow’s caucus night,” said Utah GOP Party Chair Robert Axson.

Potential mishaps

In Davis County, party leaders said they’re getting prepared for any potential snafu’s including ballot stuffing, or long lines.

“I feel like we’ve done a lot of planning ahead of time. We’ve thought through it,” said Tyson Plastow who’s organizing caucus nights for more than 300 precinct locations in the county.

Plastow said to address ballot stuffing concerns, they plan to put their paper ballots in clear, “tamper proof bags” that can be sealed after the vote.

“All the voting, all the voting in the county will take place in front of everybody so everybody can be witness” he said.

He also said the county has 700 volunteers who’ve been trained on tallying and other security processes.

County Party Chair Yemi Anunsi said his county is also working to help people vote absentee.

“We have our precinct chairs who are making the drives in their neighborhood to pick up some of these absentee ballots or some of them, you know, letting them know what they need to do, turn it into a neighbor that can bring it to the to the precinct,” he said.

How to participate

Only registered Republicans can participate in the Republican’s caucus. So long as you’re not registered with another party, you can register to vote and affiliate at your precinct location.

“We have very few limitations on who can vote. In fact, we only have one limitation on who can vote in a Republican primary or a Republican caucus. And that is you have to be a registered voter who affiliates with the Republican Party,” Axson said.

When you show up, you’ll be casting a vote for which Republican you want to be president – there are three left on the ballot, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley.

You will also be voting on the people you want to represent you as state and county delegates – those are the people that then go on to cast votes at the state and national republican conventions.

How to vote absentee

You can still cast a vote if you can’t make it to your precinct location or stay for the full time. The party is allowing for voters to print an absentee ballot if they pre-register.

You’ll need a photocopy of your ID, and someone in your precinct can turn it in for you. Or, you can also drop it off.

Precinct locations will open at 6 p.m. and voting starts at 7 p.m. Each precinct will start with the delegate votes first, the final votes will be for the presidential preference poll. Precincts are not allowed to close voting for the presidential preference poll before 8 p.m.

“Get there by 8 p.m. and you will be fine. Your vote will count as long as it’s for the presidential piece. Now, for the delegate races, you’ll need to be there prior to those elections. So, if you’ve gotten there after the delegate race elections, you’ve maybe missed out on that, but you would still be able to participate in the presidential poll,” Axson said.

Axson said they are expecting turnout to be north of 100,000 people statewide. As of Monday, he said he had about 40,000 registrations.

“I think we will have very broad participation in a sense that we’re at a rate that Utahns can be very confident that it was a representative number,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Members of the Stansbury Park community came together Saturday night to help a pair of stranded far...

Shelby Lofton

Stansbury Park store employees, locals rally together to help stranded farmers

The Tooele County community came to the rescue of a couple of strangers Saturday night.

48 minutes ago

Eagle Mountain homes still cleaning up tumbleweeds, days after the windstorm covered homes....

Garna Mejia

Eagle Mountain residents are still digging themselves out of tumbleweeds

Eagle Mountain residents are still cleaning up thousands of tumbleweeds that blew on their doorsteps during the weekend storm.

1 hour ago

FILE - Utah's 2024 legislative session. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Opposition groups call for Gov. Cox to veto employee firearm bill for teachers, school staff

Opponents of HB119 are calling for Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox to veto.

1 hour ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Deanie Wimmer

Sterling Scholar program’s impressive legacy

From the Navajo reservation to Harvard to the University of Utah – a Utah student makes impressive gain with help from KSL/Deseret News Sterling Scholar program.

2 hours ago

After a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon, the CEO of Varex Imaging, an international X-ray busin...

Brianna Chavez

CEO of Varex Imaging says he’s focused on helping employees after workplace shooting

After a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon, the CEO of Varex Imaging, an international X-ray business, told KSL the aftermath has been sad but is focused on how to move forward.

2 hours ago

Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, is accused of shooting a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot in U...

Mary Culbertson

‘Wanted fugitive’: McDonald’s shooting suspect in custody after fleeing to Colorado

A man is in custody in Colorado after he allegedly shot a teenager in the parking lot of a Utah McDonald's and then fled the scene.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Republicans ‘confident’ for caucus night Super Tuesday