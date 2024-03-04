Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Opts In For New College Football ’25 Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising announced via Instagram Monday evening he has opted in for the new EA Sports College Football ’25 video game coming out this summer.

The news isn’t a total surprise since Rising is considered by many to be one of the top returning college quarterbacks in the upcoming 2024 season.

If a player opts in, like Rising has, EA Sports can use that player’s name, image, and likeness in the game, allowing fans the opportunity to “be” their favorite player or college football team.

Cam Rising, Other Athletes Being Compensated By EA Sports For NIL

Those of a certain age likely remember the original EA Sports NCAA College Football video games well. They also probably remember the hoopla (rightfully so) around using player’s name, image, and likeness to sell the games, but not giving a cut to the actual athletes featured, hence the game’s hiatus.

June 21, 2021, changed that with the passage of NIL giving the ability to student-athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

In this new rendition of the beloved video game, EA Sports is reportedly offering athletes $600 and a copy of the game if they opt in.

For student-athletes such as Rising, a separate brand ambassador deal was likely reached with EA Sports that is expected to be at a higher value than the reported $600.

This is the first time such a move has been allowed in a college sports video game.

Other Utah Football Announcements Likely Coming

EA Sports posted to X earlier in the day that they have had 10,000+ college football players opt in to be a part of the new College Football ’25 video game.

According to Matt Brown who covers the business end of sports quite extensively, that number equates to about 90% of the college football population, meaning, despite no other official announcements yet out of Utah football’s camp, other players are likely to be featured as well.

