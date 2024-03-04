Luka Šamanić, John Collins Connect For Alley-Oop Dunk To Start Wizards-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forwards Luka Šamanić and John Collins linked up for an alley-oop slam dunk in the opening minute of Utah’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The Jazz hosted the Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 4.

Only 34 seconds into the contest, Šamanić lobbed a pass toward the rim and into the hands of Collins, who threw the ball into the cylinder for Utah’s first points of the night.

Collins’ dunk tied the scoreboard at 2-2.

At the first timeout, the Wizards owned a 15-11 advantage with 7:19 to go in the quarter. During their first five minutes on the court, Šamanić recorded one assist, one steal, and a block, while Collins scored two points on 1-1 field goals.

This season, Šamanić is averaging 2.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in 5.7 minutes per game. Collins averages 14.3 points per contest on 52.3 percent shooting.

Wizards vs. Jazz

Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Wizards.

The rookie guard was listed as questionable due to an illness by the Jazz on Monday.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen is also out with a quad contusion while Walker Kessler will miss his third straight game with a foot sprain.

Keyonte George Questionable For Jazz

George is listed as questionable after playing one of the best games of his young career against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored 31 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in 43 minutes as the Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

The loss capped off a winless three-game Eastern Conference road swing after falling to the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz are 1-8 in their last nine games since the NBA trade deadline.

Wizards Look To Snap 14-Game Losing Streak

The Wizards face the Jazz riding a season-worst 14-game losing streak.

The Jazz will be the first team with a record below .500 the Wizards have faced since late January when they beat the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back outings.

The Wizards and Pistons are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 9-51.

Washington’s six road wins are tied for the second-fewest by any team in the NBA this season.

