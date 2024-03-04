Keyonte George Exits Wizards-Jazz Game Early Due To Illness

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George was ruled out from returning to the game because of illness during Utah’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Keyonte Georges leaves game because of illness

The Jazz hosted the Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 4.

After five minutes on the court, George subbed out of the game at the first timeout. A short time later, the Jazz ruled the rookie out for the rest of the night due to illness.

Keyonte George – will not return (Illness)

Earlier in the day, George landed on the team’s injury report for the game because of the illness. Shortly before the game, the Jazz announced that the Baylor product was available to play.

Keyonte George is the latest name added to the @utahjazz lengthy injury report against the @washwizards. #TakeNote

During his first five minutes, George recorded one rebound and an assist. George is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Utah’s game against Washington is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Wizards vs. Jazz

Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Wizards.

The rookie guard was listed as questionable due to an illness by the Jazz on Monday.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen is also out with a quad contusion while Walker Kessler will miss his third straight game with a foot sprain.

Keyonte George Questionable For Jazz

George is listed as questionable after playing one of the best games of his young career against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored 31 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in 43 minutes as the Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

The loss capped off a winless three-game Eastern Conference road swing after falling to the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz are 1-8 in their last nine games since the NBA trade deadline.

Wizards Look To Snap 14-Game Losing Streak

The Wizards face the Jazz riding a season-worst 14-game losing streak.

The Jazz will be the first team with a record below .500 the Wizards have faced since late January when they beat the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back outings.

The Wizards and Pistons are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 9-51.

Washington’s six road wins are tied for the second-fewest by any team in the NBA this season.

