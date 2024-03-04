Utah Jazz Go On 17-0 Run Against Washington Wizards

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz trailed by double-digits before going on a big run during the second quarter of the team’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Jazz go on big run vs. Wizards

The Jazz hosted the Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 4.

With 8:52 remaining in the second quarter, Washington’s Jordan Poole hit a three-pointer to give his team a 56-42 lead.

15 seconds later, Jordan Clarkson hit a 26-foot triple to ignite a scoring run by the Jazz.

In the following 2:41, the Jazz burst for a 17-0 run to take the lead at 59-56.

Jazz 17-0 run

Jordan Clarkson makes 26-foot three-pointer (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)

Collin Sexton makes 2-foot dunk

Talen Horton-Tucker makes driving layup

Taylor Hendricks makes 25-foot three-point jumper (Johnny Juzang assists)

Collin Sexton makes 22-foot three point jumper (Taylor Hendricks assists)

Jordan Clarkson makes two-point shot

Johnny Juzang makes layup (Collin Sexton assists)

With five minutes left in the half, Marvin Bagley III made a dunk to end Washington’s drought.

Wizards vs. Jazz

Keyonte George is the latest name added to the Jazz injury report as they prepare to host the Wizards.

The rookie guard was listed as questionable due to an illness by the Jazz on Monday.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen is also out with a quad contusion while Walker Kessler will miss his third straight game with a foot sprain.

Keyonte George Questionable For Jazz

George is listed as questionable after playing one of the best games of his young career against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored 31 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in 43 minutes as the Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

The loss capped off a winless three-game Eastern Conference road swing after falling to the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz are 1-8 in their last nine games since the NBA trade deadline.

Wizards Look To Snap 14-Game Losing Streak

The Wizards face the Jazz riding a season-worst 14-game losing streak.

The Jazz will be the first team with a record below .500 the Wizards have faced since late January when they beat the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back outings.

The Wizards and Pistons are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 9-51.

Washington’s six road wins are tied for the second-fewest by any team in the NBA this season.

