Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Jazz Rookie Brice Sensabaugh Drains Jumper After Crossover Vs. Wizards

Mar 4, 2024, 8:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz rookie guard Brice Sensabaugh buried a jumper after pulling off a crossover dribble during Utah’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Jazz rookie sinks shot against Wizards

The Jazz hosted the Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 4.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Ruled Out For Wizards-Jazz Game

With 51.1 seconds left to play in the third quarter, Sensabaugh crossed over his defender to create space. The rookie then proceeded to knock down a 14-foot stepback jumper near the baseline. Sensabaugh’s shot cut Washington’s lead to 101-100.

During his first 21 minutes on the hardwood, the Ohio State product had seven points on 3-9 shooting. He also had two rebounds and two assists.

This season, the rookie guard is averaging 3.1 points per game. He’s played in 12 games for the Jazz.

Utah’s game against Washington is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Wizards vs. Jazz

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Jazz Rookie Brice Sensabaugh Drains Jumper After Crossover Vs. Wizards