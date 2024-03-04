On the Site:
Jazz Hand Wizards 15th Straight Loss

Mar 4, 2024, 9:19 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-115 extending their season-worst losing streak to 15 games.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 38 points.

The Wizards were led by Jordan Poole who scored 32 of his own.

First Quarter

The Wizards used a 9-0 run to jump out to an early 15-11 lead behind 6-10 shooting in the first quarter including 3-4 from downtown.

The Jazz rallied back to tie the game at 22 behind nine first quarter points from Collin Sexton.

After starting the game, Keyonte George was ruled out midway through the first quarter due to an illness.

After one the Jazz trailed the Wizards 41-35.

Second Quarter

The Wizards lead grew to 13 early in the second quarter as Jordan Poole opened the game with 23 points on a perfect 8-8 shooting.

The Jazz retook the lead 59-56 behind a 17-0 run midway through the quarter.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 20 points through two quarters.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Wizards 75-74.

 Third Quarter

Taylor Hendricks left the game with a toe sprain at halftime and would not return.

The Wizards jumped out to a 95-78 lead early in the third quarter as they continued their hot shooting.

Clarkson led the Jazz with 26 while Poole added 28 for Washington.

Through three the Jazz led the Wizards 102-101.

Fourth Quarter

The Wizards retook a 110-105 as the Jazz were forced to play their deep bench amid a series of injuries.

Clarkson took over in the fourth scoring 12 points as the Wizards offense went cold.

The Jazz downed the Wizards 127-115 to snap their three-game losing streak.

