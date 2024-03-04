On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Closes Out Regular Season With Loss To Montana State

Mar 4, 2024, 9:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team suffered a loss to the Montana State Bobcats in the Wildcats’ regular season finale.

Weber State falls at Montana State

The Bobcats hosted the Wildcats at Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana on Monday, March 4.

Weber State lost to Montana State, 76-64.

It was a close game for much of the night. However, the Wildcats were unable to close out the contest in the final minutes of the second half.

With 10:10 remaining in the game, Dillon Jones connected on a jump shot to give the Wildcats a 56-48 lead.

Over the next four minutes of game time, the Bobcats went on a 14-0 run to take control of the game.

Weber State was outscored by 12 points in the second half and by 20 points in the final 10 minutes.

The Wildcats finished the game shooting 45.0 percent overall and 23.5 percent beyond the arc. Montana State shot 52.7 percent from the field, including 48.1 percent from downtown.

Jones led the Wildcats with 24 points on 9-14 field goals.

John Olmstead had 15 points for the Bobcats.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wildcats finished the regular season with a 20-11 record, including 11-7 in Big Sky Conference games.

RELATED: Huge Second Half Propels Weber State To Blowout Win Over Northern Arizona

Weber State’s next game will be in the Big Sky tournament as the No. 4 seed. The 2024 Big Sky Basketball Championships will be held in Boise, Idaho from March 9-13.

The Wildcats will open the tourney in a rematch with Montana State on Monday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. (MT).

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

