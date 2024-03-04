Observations From Day Three Of BYU Football Spring Practice

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – Media covering BYU football observed 25 minutes of practice on Monday.

The third spring practice occurred inside the Indoor Practice Facility as temperatures hovered around freezing outside.

Here are some of my observations from the third practice of camp.

Glimpse into the punter battle

The battle at punter doesn’t carry the same sexiness as BYU’s quarterback competition. Still, it’s an important position. BYU lost one of its best punters all time to the NFL in Second-Team All-Big 12 performer Ryan Rehkow.

Two players are vying for the job to replace him.

Those players include Pitt transfer Sam Vander Haar and Ryan Rehkow’s younger brother, Landon Rehkow.

The younger Rehkow had a booming punt that hit the ceiling of the Indoor Practice Facility.

Vander Haar, who has a background as an Aussie rules punter, also showed good distance on his punts.

But the hangtime and distance from Rehkow stole the brief show of punters booting punts.

BYU football QB battle: Day 3

Gerry Bohanon was the first quarterback the media could watch during the observation window. Bohanon’s first pass was a quick-hitter to Kody Epps.

BYU’s wide receivers didn’t help Bohanon’s efforts during the media window on day three. Bohanon tossed a pass to Parker Kingston, which the third-year receiver couldn’t come up. The former Baylor and USF signal-caller had another pass that went through the intended wide receiver’s hands.

Jake Retzlaff had a highlight-worthy pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jojo Phillips. Retzlaff rolled to his right and tossed a deep ball to Phillips, who was being covered by cornerback Kevin Doe. Phillips was able to come up with the catch for a big gain.

The former Sierra Canyon High standout also hauled in another reception from Bohanon.

Retzlaff did have an interception. Former Alta High standout Brock Fabrizio picked off the redshirt junior quarterback.

For a moment, Retzlaff appeared to have a second interception after freshman Tommy Prassas came down with a pick. But the play was waved off due to an offsides penalty on the defense.

Retzlaff tossed a long ball to Chase Roberts. Zion Allen was in coverage, and it bounced off Allen’s helmet and landed in the hands of the true freshman Prassas, who enrolled for the winter semester and is competing at safety.

Cade Fennegan was the third quarterback during the media observation portion of practice. We didn’t see Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet take any snaps.

Miles Davis breaks loose

The big run of the day was courtesy of Miles Davis. He had a big gainer down the left sideline.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick focuses on re-establishing the run game in the spring. Davis will play a crucial role in those efforts. The Las Vegas native is entering his fourth season in the program and is one of BYU’s fastest running backs this season.

Other tidbits from the running backs include a big run from PWO Enoch Nawahine. Also, freshman Sione Moa from Timpview High moved the chains against what appeared to be the third or fourth-team defense.

Young cornerbacks earning snaps in the spring

We saw a lot of Evan Johnson and Zion Allen during the observation period. Both players are entering their third seasons in the program. Speed is a common trait between the two, but they seem to be gaining confidence to make more plays.

Johnson had a pass breakup defending Parker Kingston.

Tight end competition

Ryner Swanson has emerged as one of the standouts in the first three days of spring camp. He runs with an intensity you don’t typically see from a 17-year-old freshman.

Another tight end that caught my attention was redshirt freshman PWO Nason Coleman. He hauled in a nice catch from Retzlaff.

Ethan Erickson continues to be sidelined while dealing with an injury.

Throwback DJ 

There’s always music blaring at BYU football practice. A handful of the tracks from Monday’s practice were courtesy of rapper 50 Cent. It got me thinking; his album “The Massacre” (from 2005) is older than some of the freshmen who arrived on campus this winter. Time flies.

Faces in the crowd

Former Utah Utes head coach Ron McBride was in attendance at practice. Three members of BYU’s football staff played for McBride during their playing careers at Utah (Jay Hill, Sione Po’uha, and Chad Kauha’aha’a).

BYU President C. Shane Reese and Advancement Vice President Keith Vorkink were at practice.

Former BYU players Lorenzo Fauatea, Talmage Gunther, and Ray Feinga were also in attendance. Feinga, a former offensive lineman from 2004-2008 at BYU, had his son, Toa, from Herriman High School, with him at practice. Toa Feinga, a class of 2028 recruit, received an offer from BYU on Monday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

