Jordan Clarkson Makes History For Jazz

Mar 4, 2024, 10:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson made history (twice) in the Utah Jazz win over the Washington Wizards.

Clarkson set a franchise record with his 13th 30-point game off the bench, surpassing longtime Jazzman Thurl Bailey.

He also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 38 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists without starting.

It was an eventful night for Clarkson who was thrust into extra minutes due to a slew of injuries throughout the Jazz roster.

Lauri Markkanen (quad contusion) and Walker Kessler (foot sprain) were ruled out before the game, while Keyonte George (illness) and Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain) started but didn’t make it to the second half.

That cleared the way for Clarkson to carry the offensive load for the Jazz, and he did so in record-setting fashion.

The former Sixth Man of the Year helped the Jazz overcome a five-point four-quarter deficit scoring 12 straight points by himself.

“The history, the culture that’s being built here — I’m glad to be a part of it,” Clarkson said of his performance.

Monday’s performance marked his seventh 30-point outing of the season, while his 38 are tied for his fifth-highest total in a Jazz uniform.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

