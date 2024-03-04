SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson made history (twice) in the Utah Jazz win over the Washington Wizards.

Clarkson set a franchise record with his 13th 30-point game off the bench, surpassing longtime Jazzman Thurl Bailey.

He also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 38 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists without starting.

Jordan Clarkson is the first player in our database with 38+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 7+ assists off the bench 🔥#Jazz ⎹ #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MadtFY4Cmp — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 5, 2024

Jordan Clarkson Makes History For Jazz

It was an eventful night for Clarkson who was thrust into extra minutes due to a slew of injuries throughout the Jazz roster.

Lauri Markkanen (quad contusion) and Walker Kessler (foot sprain) were ruled out before the game, while Keyonte George (illness) and Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain) started but didn’t make it to the second half.

That cleared the way for Clarkson to carry the offensive load for the Jazz, and he did so in record-setting fashion.

Tonight @jordanclarksons broke the Jazz All-Time record for most 30+ point games off the bench 📝 Previously held by the one and only, @BigTBailey 🫶#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/lllKFaX6KK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 5, 2024

The former Sixth Man of the Year helped the Jazz overcome a five-point four-quarter deficit scoring 12 straight points by himself.

“The history, the culture that’s being built here — I’m glad to be a part of it,” Clarkson said of his performance.

Monday’s performance marked his seventh 30-point outing of the season, while his 38 are tied for his fifth-highest total in a Jazz uniform.

