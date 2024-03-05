Big 12 Unveils Food Items For Each Team At 2024 Basketball Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 Conference is rolling out #Big12Eats for the second consecutive year at the league’s basketball tournaments.

The #Big12Eats program is an entertainment enhancement during the men’s and women’s tournaments at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City that gives fans the option to purchase food items specific to every team in the conference.

The Big 12 Conference announced another year of #Big12Eats for fans to purchase at the Conference Tournament in Kansas City.#BYU’s food item: Cosmo’s Churros Caramel-filled churro, sweet cream drizzle, mini marshmallows, cinnamon sugar and toffee crumble.#Big12 #BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/vIuiDOssKh — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 5, 2024

These items range from a “Big 12 hot dog” to a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

BYU, known for offering fans at home football and basketball games a savory CougarTail, has a sugary treat offering at its first appearance at the Big 12 Tournament.

“Cosmo’s Churros” is the food item for BYU as part of #Big12Eats.

The women’s Big 12 basketball tournament tips off on Thursday, March 7, and runs until Tuesday, March 12. The men’s tournament begins on March 12 and goes on Saturday, March 16.

When Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark took over the league on August 1, 2022, he wanted to find ways to elevate revenue in the conference. Big 12 Eats was an area where Yormark saw an opportunity.

Levy Restaurants is once again overseeing the Big 12 Eats program. Last year, Levy Restaurants told The Oklahoman that “sales are through the roof” for Big 12 Eats items.

Big 12 Eats during the 2024 Basketball Tournament

Baylor Brisket Sliders: Dr. Pepper glazed brisket, sweet slaw, brioche bun.

Dr. Pepper glazed brisket, sweet slaw, brioche bun. Cosmo’s Churros (BYU): Caramel-filled churro, sweet cream drizzle, mini marshmallows, cinnamon sugar and toffee crumble.

Caramel-filled churro, sweet cream drizzle, mini marshmallows, cinnamon sugar and toffee crumble. UCF Citronaut Drink: Orange soda and vanilla ice cream.

Orange soda and vanilla ice cream. Cincy Cheese Coney: Jumbo hot dog, Cincinnati-style chili, onion and cheddar cheese.

Jumbo hot dog, Cincinnati-style chili, onion and cheddar cheese. Shasta’s Brisket Tacos (Houston): Chopped beef brisket, corn & black bean salsa, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas.

Chopped beef brisket, corn & black bean salsa, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas. ISU Green Chili Pork Walking Taco: Doritos, green chili pork, shredded lettuce, cheddar and Jack cheese, sour cream.

Doritos, green chili pork, shredded lettuce, cheddar and Jack cheese, sour cream. Big Jay’s Loaded Mac And Cheese (Kansas): Cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions with a dash of Crimson Red pepper flakes.

Cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions with a dash of Crimson Red pepper flakes. Powercat PB&J (K-State): Fried PB&J sandwich.

Fried PB&J sandwich. Oklahoma Onion Burger: Tobacco onions, ranch dipper.

Tobacco onions, ranch dipper. OSU’s Orange Power Pizza: Pepperoni, sausage, ham, sweet pepper bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch drizzle.

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, sweet pepper bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch drizzle. Cowtown Loaded Totas (TCU): Fried tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, corn and black bean salsa, topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream.

Fried tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, corn and black bean salsa, topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream. Big Bertha Loaded Baked Potato (Texas): Chopped house-smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream, butter, BBQ sauce.

Chopped house-smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream, butter, BBQ sauce. The Masked Rider Burger (Texas Tech): All beef patty, cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapenos, Red Raiders BBQ sauce.

All beef patty, cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapenos, Red Raiders BBQ sauce. Mountaineer Pepperoni Roll (West Virginia): Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese roll.

Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese roll. Big 12 Dog: Foot-long, all beef hot dog, ketchup, mustard, red cabbage slaw, black sesame seeds, diced white onion, spicy cheese sauce and sauteed orange peppers.

