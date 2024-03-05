On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Unveils Food Items For Each Team At 2024 Basketball Tournament

Mar 5, 2024, 10:05 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 Conference is rolling out #Big12Eats for the second consecutive year at the league’s basketball tournaments.

The #Big12Eats program is an entertainment enhancement during the men’s and women’s tournaments at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City that gives fans the option to purchase food items specific to every team in the conference.

These items range from a “Big 12 hot dog” to a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

BYU, known for offering fans at home football and basketball games a savory CougarTail, has a sugary treat offering at its first appearance at the Big 12 Tournament.

“Cosmo’s Churros” is the food item for BYU as part of #Big12Eats.

The women’s Big 12 basketball tournament tips off on Thursday, March 7, and runs until Tuesday, March 12. The men’s tournament begins on March 12 and goes on Saturday, March 16.

When Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark took over the league on August 1, 2022, he wanted to find ways to elevate revenue in the conference. Big 12 Eats was an area where Yormark saw an opportunity.

Levy Restaurants is once again overseeing the Big 12 Eats program. Last year, Levy Restaurants told The Oklahoman that “sales are through the roof” for Big 12 Eats items.

Big 12 Eats during the 2024 Basketball Tournament

  • Baylor Brisket Sliders: Dr. Pepper glazed brisket, sweet slaw, brioche bun.
  • Cosmo’s Churros (BYU): Caramel-filled churro, sweet cream drizzle, mini marshmallows, cinnamon sugar and toffee crumble.
  • UCF Citronaut Drink: Orange soda and vanilla ice cream.
  • Cincy Cheese Coney: Jumbo hot dog, Cincinnati-style chili, onion and cheddar cheese.
  • Shasta’s Brisket Tacos (Houston): Chopped beef brisket, corn & black bean salsa, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas.
  • ISU Green Chili Pork Walking Taco: Doritos, green chili pork, shredded lettuce, cheddar and Jack cheese, sour cream.
  • Big Jay’s Loaded Mac And Cheese (Kansas): Cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions with a dash of Crimson Red pepper flakes.
  • Powercat PB&J (K-State): Fried PB&J sandwich.
  • Oklahoma Onion Burger: Tobacco onions, ranch dipper.
  • OSU’s Orange Power Pizza: Pepperoni, sausage, ham, sweet pepper bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch drizzle.
  • Cowtown Loaded Totas (TCU): Fried tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, corn and black bean salsa, topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream.
  • Big Bertha Loaded Baked Potato (Texas): Chopped house-smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream, butter, BBQ sauce.
  • The Masked Rider Burger (Texas Tech): All beef patty, cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapenos, Red Raiders BBQ sauce.
  • Mountaineer Pepperoni Roll (West Virginia): Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese roll.
  • Big 12 Dog: Foot-long, all beef hot dog, ketchup, mustard, red cabbage slaw, black sesame seeds, diced white onion, spicy cheese sauce and sauteed orange peppers.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing No. 22 Utah State Aggies At San Jose State Spartans

No. 22 Utah State travels to California for its final true road game of the season on Wednesday, March 6, against the San Jose State Spartans.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Makes History For Jazz

Jordan Clarkson made history (twice) with his big performance in the Utah Jazz win over the Washington Wizards.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From Day Three Of BYU Football Spring Practice

Unloading the notebook of observations from BYU spring camp inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MASH Unit Jazz Overcome Wizards In Fourth Quarter

The shorthanded Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-115 extending Washington's losing streak to 15 games. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Closes Out Regular Season With Loss To Montana State

The Weber State men’s basketball team suffered a loss to the Montana State Bobcats in the Wildcats' regular season finale.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Hand Wizards 15th Straight Loss

The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-115 in Salt Lake City extending their season-worst losing streak to 15 games.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Big 12 Unveils Food Items For Each Team At 2024 Basketball Tournament