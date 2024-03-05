As Super Tuesday arrives, Utah voters get their chance to be heard

SALT LAKE CITY — Super Tuesday has arrived and is underway.

While Utah Republicans will hold a caucus Tuesday night, Democrats are holding a primary election, which has voting polls open earlier in the day.

“I like to be involved in my community, and I feel like this is a great start,” said Nora Amidbakarr.

In Salt Lake County, Nora is taking her first trip to the voting polls.

Up until now, she said she has been learning about the election process and candidates in school.

“We learn a lot about it in school, and we learn about the Republicans and the Democrats and, like, have debates and how we feel about each side. I got to vote for what I choose in school but for real, like it wasn’t just a school debate,” Nora said.

Her dad was also there casting his ballot.

“It’s very important, you know, as a citizen, it’s your right. Because the only way you speak out is by voting. Because if you don’t vote, you have nothing to say,” said Amid Amidbakarr.

The responsibility that comes with voting

Amid Amidbakarr said it is important to him to instill an appreciation of voting for the next generation.

“It’s very important to show my kids because I talk to them about voting because this is your country that you love. To show love for your country, this is one way you can show love for your country,” he said.

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said last time this happened in 2020, both parties had a presidential preference primary.

This year, Democrats are going with a primary while Republicans are opting for a caucus.

“We’re used to two elections a year, so this year we have three elections – this being the first of the year,” said Chapman.

Other primary polling locations opened Tuesday morning.

For Nora, it is the beginning of many opportunities to vote.

“We’re the future, so it’s good to start young,” Nora said.

Chapman said so long as a voter has a photo ID or one that is allowed and proof of residency, an individual can vote in the primary.

Most Republican caucus locations open their doors Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.