On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

As Super Tuesday arrives, Utah voters get their chance to be heard

Mar 5, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Super Tuesday has arrived and is underway.

While Utah Republicans will hold a caucus Tuesday night, Democrats are holding a primary election, which has voting polls open earlier in the day. 

“I like to be involved in my community, and I feel like this is a great start,” said Nora Amidbakarr. 

In Salt Lake County, Nora is taking her first trip to the voting polls.

Up until now, she said she has been learning about the election process and candidates in school.

“We learn a lot about it in school, and we learn about the Republicans and the Democrats and, like, have debates and how we feel about each side. I got to vote for what I choose in school but for real, like it wasn’t just a school debate,” Nora said.

Her dad was also there casting his ballot.

“It’s very important, you know, as a citizen, it’s your right. Because the only way you speak out is by voting. Because if you don’t vote, you have nothing to say,” said Amid Amidbakarr.

The responsibility that comes with voting

Amid Amidbakarr said it is important to him to instill an appreciation of voting for the next generation.

“It’s very important to show my kids because I talk to them about voting because this is your country that you love. To show love for your country, this is one way you can show love for your country,” he said. 

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said last time this happened in 2020, both parties had a presidential preference primary.

This year, Democrats are going with a primary while Republicans are opting for a caucus. 

“We’re used to two elections a year, so this year we have three elections – this being the first of the year,” said Chapman. 

Other primary polling locations opened Tuesday morning.

For Nora, it is the beginning of many opportunities to vote. 

“We’re the future, so it’s good to start young,” Nora said. 

Chapman said so long as a voter has a photo ID or one that is allowed and proof of residency, an individual can vote in the primary. 

Most Republican caucus locations open their doors Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Donald Wayne Ball crashing his car against a mental gate before the fatal shooting...

Michael Houck and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Dash cam shows Summit County chase before veteran was fatally shot by deputy

New dash camera footage shows the moments that led to a fatal shooting of a military veteran who allegedly fled from police and approached a deputy with an object in November.

1 hour ago

handcuffs...

KSL.com

Utah County man accused of flooding hotel, causing a catastrophe

A man who police say caused the fire sprinklers to go off in an Orem hotel, forcing 40 guests to find new accommodations, is being accused of causing a catastrophe.

2 hours ago

The Kirtland Temple was the first temple built by the Saints in the latter days. (The Church of Jes...

Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquires the Kirtland Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it purchased the Kirtland Temple and several other historic buildings and artifacts from the Community of Christ for an agreed-upon amount. 

2 hours ago

Tristen White is currently missing. (Kylie Baeza)...

Eliza Pace

Police search for La Verkin man missing since January

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since January.

5 hours ago

A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center i...

Brigham Tomco

Utah voters pick presidential nominees Tuesday

Utah Republicans will vote during their biennial caucus meetings while Democrats will vote with mail-in ballots.

8 hours ago

A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from Cali...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Teen’s secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest in Davis County

A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

As Super Tuesday arrives, Utah voters get their chance to be heard