Bovine Blog: Previewing No. 22 Utah State Aggies At San Jose State Spartans

LOGAN, Utah – The postseason is just around the corner, but No. 22 Utah State still has two games of rent to pay before they can focus on the Mountain West Championships next week. The Aggies have all eyes on San Jose State as they build a resume worthy of March Madness.

Utah State (24-5, 12-4) travels to California for its final true road game on Wednesday, March 6, against the San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15). Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Utah State’s 11 wins away from the Spectrum (seven road, four neutral) are tied for the most in the Mountain West and fifth most in the country. The Aggies’ 10-7 record in MW road matchups over the past two seasons is tied with SDSU, UNLV, and Boise State for the best league mark over that span.

USU holds a lopsided 67-19 advantage in the all-time series with SJSU. Utah State bested the Spartans in Logan to close January with an 82-61 win.

San Jose State Looks To Play Spoiler

Coached by head coach Tim Miles in his third season, the Spartans have fallen flat in Mountain West action after building a 7-6 non-conference record. San Jose State comes into the game riding a five-game losing streak. Their last win came against fellow cellar-dweller Air Force on February 13.

SJSU has the ninth-best scoring offense (69.9 ppg) and the 10th-rated scoring defense (74.7 ppg allowed) in the Mountain West.

Myron Amey Jr. leads four Spartans in double-figure scoring with 15.5 points a night. Alvaro Cardenas scores 12.9 points, while Tibet Goerner (11.6 ppg) and Trey Anderson (11.1 ppg) round out the group.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

