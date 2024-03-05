Report: Former Utah Defender Receives Franchise Tag From Chicago Bears

On the Site:
CHICAGO, Illinois – Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson has reportedly received the franchise tag designation from the Chicago Bears, the only NFL team the four-year veteran has known.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Tuesday, March 5.

RELATED: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Picks Off Jared Goff 

The franchise tag for cornerbacks is $19.8 million. Rapoport reports the Bears are working with Johnson on a long-term deal. Johnson made $3.5 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract.

Johnson rebounded from a career low 11 games in 2022 to register 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 10 pass breakups across 14 games in 2023. The fourth-year corner earned All-Pro Second Team recognition and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

In 53 career games, the one-time Pro Bowler has five INTs, three forced fumbles, 160 tackles, and one touchdown.

RELATED: 2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

