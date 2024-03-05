Locals In The NFL: Former Bingham Tight End Signs Huge Deal With Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas – Former Bingham star tight end Dalton Schultz will stay in the Lone Star State after agreeing to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Houston Texans.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Tuesday, March 5.

Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to keep TE Dalton Schultz in Houston. He gets a 3-year, $36M new contract with $23.5M fully guaranteed at signing. Schultz is a key weapon for CJ Stroud.



The deal was done by TE guru and agent @SteveCaric of @Wass_Football. pic.twitter.com/DmvAEi43jm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2024

In his first season with the Texans, the 6’5 tight end developed a connection with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. The duo helped Houston reach the playoffs as the former Miner finished the year 635 yards receiving on 59 catches and five touchdowns. Schultz made six grabs and found the end zone in two playoff games with Houston.

Schultz earned $2.8 million in 2023 but will see his average salary jump to $12 million per year over the course of his new deal.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Run it back 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/KQ1wjCN6sW — Dalton Schultz (@BinghamBaller9) March 5, 2024

He saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, he had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in the NFL here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24