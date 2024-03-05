On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns First Team All-Big 12 Recognition

Mar 5, 2024, 1:35 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin capped off her only season in the Big 12 Conference with an award.

Gustin was named to the First Team All-Big 12 squad for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-1 senior forward was one of 10 players selected to the team.

In her final season with the BYU program, Gustin averaged 17.3 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She also had a career-best percentage from the field at 51.7%.

It’s the fourth time that Gustin has earned postseason recognition. Last year, Gustin was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the WCC. In 2022, she was a First Team All-WCC selection; in 2021, Gustin was an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

During Big 12 play, Gustin led the conference in rebounds at 15.2 per game.

For the entire season, Gustin leads the country with 15.4 rebounds.

Kailey Woolston earns Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Along with Gustin, BYU freshman guard Kailey Woolston was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection. Woolston earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week recognition twice this season.

Next year, Woolston plans to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Baltimore, Maryland.

BYU finished 16-15 overall, 6-12 in Big 12 play. Led by Gustin and Woolston, BYU turns its attention to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, where they will face the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, March 8, at 4:30 p.m. MT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Award recipients in Big 12 Women’s hoops

The Oklahoma Sooners won the regular season Big 12 championship and earned the 1-seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Sooners head coach Jennie Baranczyk won Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Player of the Year was split by Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann and Texas standout Madison Booker.

Former BYU guard and current Texas Longhorn Shaylee Gonzales was named to the Honorable Mention All-Big 12 team.

All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team For 2023-24 Season

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Audi Crooks, Iowa State*

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State*

Serena Sundell, Kansas State

Skylar Vann, Oklahoma*

Payton Verhulst, Oklahoma

Madison Booker, Texas*

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

