LOCAL NEWS

Eagle Mountain woman arrested after crashing into garage, hitting child, police say

Mar 5, 2024, 4:39 PM

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

FILE — Handcuffs hang from a rail inside the Wasatch entry of the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — After striking a garage door, damaging two vehicles, and attempting to hit a child with a car, an Eagle Mountain woman was arrested Monday. She is accused of aggravated child abuse, according to the police affidavit.

On Monday, Utah County sheriff’s deputies responded to Sagebrush Lane based on “a report of an individual who had tried to run over (a child) with a vehicle after crashing (into) her neighbor’s garage,” the document states.

Julie Ann Collings, 39, had allegedly argued with a child before “and expressed the will to die.” After this argument, Collings left the residence, taking off in her car.

According to the document, Collings “Drove into (a) garage of (a nearby) home causing significant damage to the garage door,” with enough force to cause “significant damage…it caused the two vehicles that were parked in the garage to slam into the steps leading to the man door, causing significant damage.”

After striking the garage, Collings backed out of the garage and attempted to drive away. In the process, she intentionally drove towards the child she was arguing with, in an attempt to hit them with the car, causing minor injuries to the child’s hand, according to the affidavit.

Collings was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault enhanced by domestic violence, a third-degree felony; aggravated child abuse enhanced by domestic violence, a second-degree felony; disorderly conduct, an infraction; driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; failure to remain at an accident involving an injury, a class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

