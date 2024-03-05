On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Report: Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas Joining SLC Stars

Mar 5, 2024, 3:23 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Utah Jazz G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported news of the Stars signing on social media.

In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium” Charania wrote. “The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace.

Isaiah Thomas Signs With Jazz G League Stars

Thomas has been out of the NBA since 2022 when he last suited up for the Charlotte Hornets.

The guard has career averages of 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 rebounds in 550 appearances.

Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017 while averaging 25.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

The Celtics finished with a record of 53-29 in 2017, the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, a hip injury derailed Thomas immediately following his All-Star seasons in Boston.

The 5-foot-9 guard was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and was quickly redirected to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the season.

Thomas made appearances with the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and the Hornets between 2018 and 2022.

The Stars currently have a record of 10-13 with 11 games remaining in the regular season schedule.

Thomas turned 35 years old on February 7.

