Taylor Hendricks Out At Least One Week With Toe Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks will miss at least one week with a toe injury the team announced Tuesday.

The rookie suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s 127-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

“Taylor Hendricks sustained an injury during the second quarter of last night’s game vs. the Wizards,” the Jazz announced.

“He underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) today which confirmed a ligament sprain in his left 1st MTP (big toe). He will be re-evaluated in one week.”

Hendricks injury comes just 10 games after being reinserted into the team’s rotation.

After moving Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Simone Fontecchio at the trade deadline, the rookie had averaged 22 minutes per game.

During the stretch, Hendricks scored 7.0 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three.

Jazz Injury Report: OUT – Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) OUT – Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Otto Porter Jr. (Not With Team) QUESTIONABLE – Keyonte George (Illness) QUESTIONABLE – Micah Potter (G League)… pic.twitter.com/d1L79L7ADM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 6, 2024

Selected by the Jazz with the number nine overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hendricks has made 23 appearances with the team this season including six consecutive starts.

The Jazz have a relatively light schedule over the next week before Hendricks is set to be re-evaluated for the toe injury.

The team will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday before traveling to face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday on the road.

The Jazz will return home to face the Celtics on Tuesday.

