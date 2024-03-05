On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Taylor Hendricks Out At Least One Week With Toe Injury

Mar 5, 2024, 6:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –  Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks will miss at least one week with a toe injury the team announced Tuesday.

The rookie suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s 127-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

“Taylor Hendricks sustained an injury during the second quarter of last night’s game vs. the Wizards,” the Jazz announced.

“He underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) today which confirmed a ligament sprain in his left 1st MTP (big toe). He will be re-evaluated in one week.”

Hendricks Out At Least One Week With Toe Injury

Hendricks injury comes just 10 games after being reinserted into the team’s rotation.

After moving Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Simone Fontecchio at the trade deadline, the rookie had averaged 22 minutes per game.

During the stretch, Hendricks scored 7.0 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three.

Selected by the Jazz with the number nine overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hendricks has made 23 appearances with the team this season including six consecutive starts.

The Jazz have a relatively light schedule over the next week before Hendricks is set to be re-evaluated for the toe injury.

The team will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday before traveling to face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday on the road.

The Jazz will return home to face the Celtics on Tuesday.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

