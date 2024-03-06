On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Real Salt Lake's Pablo Ruiz Out For Season With Injury

Mar 6, 2024, 9:17 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

The footballer shared the news on Instagram.

“Once again my career is put on pause, because I suffered a knee injury again, this time it will be for the entire season. Today I had the news that I tore my ligaments and therefore I am out for the entire season. It hurts me to express myself since for me it is news that affects me emotionally and psychologically again, when everything was going more than fine because I returned to play later of 6 months. I want you to know that this is not the end, I will simply get back up stronger than ever to do what I love most, which is playing soccer. With the support of my family, my wife and son, I know that I will return to the field. of game. as quickly as possible, mainly for me, for my family and for all of you who are the ones who give me a lot of love every day, thank you very much ❤️,” read the post.

Ruiz’s teammates and former teammates shared messages of support in the comments of the post.

According to the post, Ruiz has torn ligaments in his knee.

RELATED: Andrés Gómez Earns Team Of Week Honors Behind Stellar Snow Performance

About Pablo Ruiz

The Argentinian winger has been with Real Salt Lake since 2018 and has struggled with knee injuries in the past.

He has played 108 matches total for the Claret and Cobalt posting seven goals and 16 assists.

In the post, Ruiz promised he will come back “stronger than ever.”

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

