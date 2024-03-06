Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Bracket, How To Watch Tournament Action

LAS VEGAS – The Pac-12 women’s basketball regular season is over and rounding the corner into postseason play starting with the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Conference of Champions was dominate once again in women’s hoops finishing the regular season with six ranked teams that will all eventually be making it to the Big Dance.

Before we go there however, make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action in Las Vegas with a bracket breakdown and how to watch the games.

Setting The Stage: Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Oregon State, Stanford, USC, and UCLA all received first-round BYES this year, meaning the other eight teams will be duking it out for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

How To Watch The Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament

WHEN: Wednesday, March 6 – Sunday, March 10

Wednesday, March 6 – Sunday, March 10 WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada CHANNEL: 1st Round-Semifinals: Pac-12 Networks, Finals: ESPN

The action begins on Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00 pm MT as the Oregon Ducks tipoff against the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes.

That game will be proceeded by the Washington State Wildcats versus the Cal Golden Bears at 3:30 pm MT.

The Washington Huskies and Arizona Wildcats go next at 7:00 pm MT.

Wednesday’s action wraps up with the ASU Sun Devils versus the No. 22 Utah Utes at 9:30 pm MT.

Quarterfinal Times, Matchups

Thursday’s slate will tipoff at 1:00 pm MT with the winner of Oregon/Colorado facing No. 13 Oregon State.

No. 2 Stanford waits in the wings for the winner of Washington State/Cal at 3:30 pm MT.

The winner of Washington/Arizona draws No. 5 USC at 7:00 pm MT.

Capping the quarterfinal day off will be the winner of ASU/Utah against No. 7 UCLA at 9:30 pm MT.

Semifinal Times, Matchups

The 6:00 pm MT slot on Friday will feature the winner out of Oregon or Colorado/Oregon State versus the winner out of Washington State or Cal/Stanford.

The 8:30 pm MT slot will feature the winner out of Washington or Arizona/USC and the winner out of ASU or Utah/UCLA.

Pac-12 Tournament Finals, Matchups

Saturday will serve as a BYE for the winners out of the semifinals to get a little rest and recoup for the Pac-12 Tournament Final on Sunday, March 10.

The Pac-12 Tournament Final will feature the winner out of the 6:00 pm MT semifinal slot and the winner of the 8:30 pm MT slot.

The game is set to tipoff at 3:00 pm MT.

