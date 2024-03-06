On the Site:
Shorthanded Jazz Host Bulls

Mar 6, 2024, 2:57 PM

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be extremely shorthanded when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen (quad), Walker Kessler (foot), Taylor Hendricks (toe), and Keyonte George (illness) have all been ruled out against Chicago.

The Jazz were missing those four players for most of Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards but still emerged with a 127-115 victory.

Jazz Down Several Key Players Against Bulls

Markkanen, Kessler, Hendricks, and George represent four of the Jazz’s top-seven rotation players since the trade deadline.

The quartet has combined to average more than half of the 240 roster minutes over the last 10 games, leaving coach Will Hardy reaching deep into his bench to build his rotation.

Little-used Luka Samanic played 23 minutes on Monday, earning his first start of the season.

Two-way wing Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes in the victory, including all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bulls Look To Guarantee .500 Road Trip

The Bulls arrive in Utah looking to guarantee themselves at worst a 2-2 record on their current four-game Western Conference road swing.

Chicago stunned the Sacramento Kings on Monday overcoming a 21-point second-half deficit to open their road trip with a victory.

After facing the Jazz the Bulls will travel to Golden State to face the Warriors before wrapping up their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bulls sit in the ninth seed in the East with a record of 29-32.

How To Watch Jazz And Bulls

The Jazz will face the Bulls on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

