Previewing Real Salt Lake At Colorado Rapids

SANDY, Utah— Fresh off its first win of the season, Real Salt Lake looks to open the annual Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry with Colorado on a high note.

RSL (1-1-1) travels to Colorado on Saturday, March 9, to renew the battle for the Rocky Mountain Cup against the Colorado Rapids (0-1-1). First kick is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Bringing all this energy on Saturday‼️ 🎟️: https://t.co/uaeJIkRVrZ pic.twitter.com/sqI8vkPn9s — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 6, 2024

Real comes into this match looking to harness the momentum gained from a 3-0 win over LAFC in blizzard-like conditions. Midfielder Andrés Gómez and forward Chicho Arango each have two goals and an assist this season after Real Salt Lake was shut out in the season opener at Inter Miami FC.

Colorado has struggled to finish this season, with their only goal coming from forward Calvin Harris. The Rapids opened the year with a 4-1 loss. Colorado then benefited from an own goal to draw 1-1 with Nashville SC over the weekend.

The Claret and Cobalt took two of three games against the Rapids in 2023.

Pablo Ruiz To Miss Remainder Of Season

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

“Once again my career is put on pause, because I suffered a knee injury again, this time it will be for the entire season,” Ruiz said on Instagram.

“Today I had the news that I tore my ligaments and therefore I am out for the entire season. It hurts me to express myself since for me it is news that affects me emotionally and psychologically again, when everything was going more than fine because I returned to play later of 6 months. I want you to know that this is not the end, I will simply get back up stronger than ever to do what I love most, which is playing soccer. With the support of my family, my wife and son, I know that I will return to the field. of game. as quickly as possible, mainly for me, for my family and for all of you who are the ones who give me a lot of love every day, thank you very much ❤️.”

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz suffered a long-term knee injury in training and will miss the entire 2024 MLS season. Ruiz, 25, had his season end early last year due to a knee injury. The excellent CM out again. Speedy recovery 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gMESQqwduB — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 6, 2024

The Argentinian winger has been with Real Salt Lake since 2018 and has struggled with knee injuries in the past.

He has played 108 matches total for the Claret and Cobalt posting seven goals and 16 assists.

In the post, Ruiz promised he will come back “stronger than ever.”

