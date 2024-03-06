On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Provo to host ‘Barbie Bash’ on Saturday to celebrate Women’s Day

Mar 6, 2024, 3:59 PM

Provo's annual celebration for International Women's Day on Saturday will honor Janice Kapp Perry, ...

Provo's annual celebration for International Women's Day on Saturday will honor Janice Kapp Perry, who composed "As Sisters in Zion" and other beloved religious music, with a "Trailblazer Award" at a Barbie-themed party. (Provo Women's Day)

(Provo Women's Day)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

PROVO — “I don’t have anything big planned. Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. You should stop by.”

Margot Robbie may have said that in the movie “Barbie,” but one Utah city is bringing it to the real world for a celebration on International Women’s Day Saturday.

After events throughout the day, Provo’s Women’s Day will culminate in a “Barbie Bash” at the Provo Recreation Center, to celebrate the doll’s worldwide influence on Barbie’s 65th birthday, city officials announced.

“Dress up to showcase your inner Barbie with insta-worthy photo-ops, indulge in treats, dance the night away and create a cupcake masterpiece,” said Tara Williams, Provo’s special events coordinator.

Provo’s annual celebration for International Women’s Day will also honor Latter-day Saint composer Janice Kapp Perry — who has written a score of beloved hymns and other songs — with the city’s Trailblazer Award.

“This event started as an initiative to enhance the visibility of the women of Provo, promote leadership opportunities for women in our community, and provide resources for women to help one another. Our hope is that it will grow into a Provo tradition and become a part of our culture for years to come,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said.

Songwriter Janice Kapp Perry sits at her piano in her Provo home on Oct. 20, 2004.

Songwriter Janice Kapp Perry sits at her piano in her Provo home on Oct. 20, 2004. (Photo: Keith Johnson, Deseret News)

Provo Women’s Day started in 2015 as “a day of inspiration for women, by women,” the mayor said, and it has grown in popularity each year.

The city’s ninth Women’s Day starts off with a luncheon Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with guest speakers including the mayor, singer-songwriter Madilyn Paige, “refashion” designer and influencer Sarah Tyau and Thread Wallets cofounder McKenzie Bauer.

“As Provo’s 45th and first female mayor, I feel compelled to encourage Utah County women to make their voices heard,” Kaufusi said. “Our theme, ‘We Are Enough,’ is a call for women to step back from society’s relentless demands and embrace their value in the many roles they play.”

The theme is “a reminder that our worth isn’t tied to our achievements but is inherent in our very being” and gives a chance for attendees to connect with women in the community who “champion” that message, the Provo Women’s Day website states.

To commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment in 2020, Kaufusi created the Trailblazer Award to honor women in the community who exemplify the characteristics of the suffragettes: courage, dedication, involvement, energy and passion.

“The courage of the suffragette women and their yellow rose symbol are our inspiration each year as we honor a woman making a difference within our community,” said Provo communications director Nicole Martin.

Perry has a 40-year career in writing and recording gospel music including composing the popular hymn “As Sisters in Zion.” She also wrote 10 songs in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Children’s Songbook,” including “I Love to See the Temple.”

Previous winners include lifelong environmentalist Lillian Hayes, Daily Herald reporter Genelle Pugmire, juvenile court judge Kay Lindsay and Dr. Melissa Ann Kendall, who was the first female pediatrician in Utah County.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up, create cupcake masterpieces and dance the night away to live music. The party is $10 and tickets can be bought on the event’s website.

Other activities at the event include yoga, biking and watercolor painting.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

West Valley City police car...

Michael Houck

Police search for suspects that rammed patrol car during warehouse robbery

A police car was totaled Wednesday early morning after robbery suspects ran into it with a box truck, West Valley City police say.

15 minutes ago

Lake Powell "bathtub ring" indicates the need for Colorado River plan...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds adopt emergency Colorado River plan that aims to save Lake Powell and Lake Mead

Federal officials are enacting an emergency Colorado River to reduce water consumption by at least 3 million acre-feet in coming years.

30 minutes ago

Casey Scott gives away gas cards on Feb. 23, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises a few lucky Utah drivers with free gas cards and bro hugs

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards.

2 hours ago

With a smartphone and a card, Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice. (KSL...

Karah Brackin

Intermountain Health is testing new technology to screen for jaundice

Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice, which will eliminate the need for a poke.

3 hours ago

The Utah Supreme Court ruled Thursday that officers were justified in entering the home of Alexande...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers were justified in entering home where 3 bodies were found in 2015, Utah Supreme Court says

The Utah Supreme Court recently decided evidence in a 2015 triple homicide case can be used.

3 hours ago

A woman visiting an inmate at the Utah State Correctional Facility was recently arrested after a ho...

Mark Jones

Officers with the Department of Corrections arrest 4 people trying to sneak drugs into inmates

Officials with the Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday four people have been arrested recently for trying to sneak illegal drugs into inmates.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Provo to host ‘Barbie Bash’ on Saturday to celebrate Women’s Day