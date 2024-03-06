On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
How To Watch Mountain West Women’s Basketball Tournament

Mar 6, 2024, 6:41 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Utah State women’s basketball team heads to Las Vegas looking to flip the script after an underwhelming 2023-24 regular season.

The Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championships begin on Sunday, March 10, with the title game on Wednesday, March 13.

 

No. 11 USU (5-24, 2-16) enters the postseason on a three-game losing streak, with its last win coming at San Jose State. Utah State will face the No. 6 Boise State Broncos in the first round’s third game, tipping off at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The Aggies’ 2022-23 season ended at the hands of Boise State with a 66-58 loss in the first round of the MW Championships. USU was swept by the Broncos this season, losing 76-41 in Boise and falling 73-57 at the Spectrum on Valentine’s Day.

USU has never advanced to the Mountain West championship game.

Mountain West Tournament 2024 Schedule

All tip-off times are Mountain Standard Time

First Round | Sunday, March 10

Game 1: #8 Air Force vs. #9 Fresno State – 3 p.m.

Game 2: #7 San Diego State vs. #10 San Jose State – 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: #6 Boise State vs. #11 Utah State – 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals | Monday, March 11

Game 4: #1 UNLV vs. Winner First Round #1 – 1 p.m.

Game 5: #4 Nevada vs. #5 Colorado State – 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: #2 New Mexico vs. Winner First Round #2 – 6 p.m.

Game 7: #3 Wyoming vs. Winner First Round #3 – 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals | Tuesday, March 12

Game 8: Winner Quarterfinal #1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal #2 – 6 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Quarterfinal #3 vs. Winner Quarterfinal #4 – 8:30 p.m.

Championship Game | Wednesday, March 13

Game 10: Winner Semifinal #1 vs. Winner Semifinal #2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where To Watch & Listen

All first-round, quarterfinal, and semifinal matchups games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. The MW Championship Game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

