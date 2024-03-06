How To Watch Mountain West Women’s Basketball Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Utah State women’s basketball team heads to Las Vegas looking to flip the script after an underwhelming 2023-24 regular season.

The Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championships begin on Sunday, March 10, with the title game on Wednesday, March 13.

No. 11 USU (5-24, 2-16) enters the postseason on a three-game losing streak, with its last win coming at San Jose State. Utah State will face the No. 6 Boise State Broncos in the first round’s third game, tipping off at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The Aggies’ 2022-23 season ended at the hands of Boise State with a 66-58 loss in the first round of the MW Championships. USU was swept by the Broncos this season, losing 76-41 in Boise and falling 73-57 at the Spectrum on Valentine’s Day.

USU has never advanced to the Mountain West championship game.

All tip-off times are Mountain Standard Time

First Round | Sunday, March 10

Game 1: #8 Air Force vs. #9 Fresno State – 3 p.m.

Game 2: #7 San Diego State vs. #10 San Jose State – 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: #6 Boise State vs. #11 Utah State – 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals | Monday, March 11

Game 4: #1 UNLV vs. Winner First Round #1 – 1 p.m.

Game 5: #4 Nevada vs. #5 Colorado State – 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: #2 New Mexico vs. Winner First Round #2 – 6 p.m.

Game 7: #3 Wyoming vs. Winner First Round #3 – 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals | Tuesday, March 12

Game 8: Winner Quarterfinal #1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal #2 – 6 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Quarterfinal #3 vs. Winner Quarterfinal #4 – 8:30 p.m.

Championship Game | Wednesday, March 13

Game 10: Winner Semifinal #1 vs. Winner Semifinal #2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where To Watch & Listen

All first-round, quarterfinal, and semifinal matchups games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. The MW Championship Game will air on CBS Sports Network.

