16-year-old missing, at-risk from downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing and at-risk Makasha Miller, 16, who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Miller is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she was last seen near 200 N. 300 West wearing a camouflage tank top, jean shorts, black socks, and brown boots.

Police said Miller lives with autism and relies on medication. Any person with information about Miller’s possible whereabouts is asked to call 911.