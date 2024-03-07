On the Site:
16-year-old missing, at-risk from downtown Salt Lake

Mar 6, 2024, 7:48 PM

16-year-old Akasha Miller was last seen on the afternoon of March 6, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police D...

16-year-old Akasha Miller was last seen on the afternoon of March 6, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing and at-risk Makasha Miller, 16, who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Miller is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she was last seen near 200 N. 300 West wearing a camouflage tank top, jean shorts, black socks, and brown boots.

Police said Miller lives with autism and relies on medication. Any person with information about Miller’s possible whereabouts is asked to call 911.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Following the death of a Tooele boy on his school playground, some Utah families are reevaluating h...

Shelby Lofton

Playground fall survivor shares recovery story; expert explains safety guidelines

Following the death of a Tooele boy on his school playground, some Utah families are reevaluating how safe outdoor equipment is.

2 hours ago

Many GOP voters in Utah said that caucus night on Super Tuesday was frustrating due to the lack of ...

Dan Rascon

Utah GOP voters: Super Tuesday caucuses were ‘incredibly frustrating’

Many Utah voters said they became so frustrated by the lack of coordination at their caucus that they went home without voting on Super Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Poet Shanan Ballam recovered from a stroke through poetry. (Peter Rosen, KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

How a stroke inspired a poetry professor

Every year, about 800,000 Americans have strokes. But it seems that, unlike Shanan Ballam, few people found poetry in it.

3 hours ago

A biathlete practicing for the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center....

Alex Cabrero

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon

Biathletes across the globe are in Utah and are getting ready to compete in a world-class biathlon competition this weekend. 

3 hours ago

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a cr...

Mark Jones

Driver killed after car crashes into school bus in Sanpete County; no students hurt

The Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Accord died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into the back of a school bus in central Utah.

3 hours ago

Thy Vu Mims was killed in 2021 by a suspected drunk driver. She also left behind two children. Utah...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah passes ‘Bentley’s Law’ putting convicted DUI drivers on the hook for child support

Utah is the latest state to pass a bill aimed at cracking down on drunk drivers by imposing stiffer financial penalties.

4 hours ago

