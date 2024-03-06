Utah Jazz Rookie Lighting Up Bulls In First Career Start

SALT LAKE CITY – Playing without three starters, Utah Jazz rookie forward Brice Sensabaugh is making the most of his first career start, scoring eight quick first-quarter points.

The Jazz (28-34, 11th in West) are hosting the Chicago Bulls (29-32, Ninth in East) at Delta Center on Wednesday, March 6.

the rook’s lookin’ 𝚒𝚌𝚢 early 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WKSniiVnlN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2024

Eight points is already a career-high for the 2023 No. 28 overall pick out of Ohio State. The Former Buckeye came into the night averaging 3.4 points in 12 games with Utah.

Sensabaugh has eight points, four rebounds, and a steal in nine minutes of action. Utah has battled back from an early deficit to tie the game at 24 with 1:18 left in the first period.

Jazz Playing Shorthanded Against Bulls

Lauri Markkanen (quad), Walker Kessler (foot), Taylor Hendricks (toe), and Keyonte George (illness) have all been ruled out against Chicago. The quartet represents four of the Jazz’s top-seven rotation players since the trade deadline. They have combined to average more than half of the 240 roster minutes over the last ten games, leaving coach Will Hardy reaching deep into his bench to build his rotation.

Jazz Injury Report: *OUT – Keyonte George (Illness) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) OUT – Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Otto Porter Jr. (Not With Team) QUESTIONABLE – Micah Potter (G League)… pic.twitter.com/fnFt0rcJfG — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 6, 2024

Little-used Luka Samanic played 23 minutes on Monday, earning his first start of the season. Two-way wing Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes in the victory, including all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Chicago stunned the Sacramento Kings on Monday, overcoming a 21-point second-half deficit to open their road trip with a victory.

After facing the Jazz the Bulls will travel to Golden State to face the Warriors before wrapping up their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers.

How To Watch Jazz And Bulls

The Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here

Follow @bpreece24