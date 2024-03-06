Utah Jazz Big Men Combine For Posterizing Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – With frontcourt starters Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler unavailable, John Collins and Luka Šamanić connected for a vicious Collins hammer dunk as the Utah Jazz battle the Bulls in the first half.

The Jazz (28-34, 11th in West) are hosting the Chicago Bulls (29-32, Ninth in East) at Delta Center on Wednesday, March 6.

a Croatian 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘩 with some 𝐉𝐀𝐌 to finish it off 🫡🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/SnFcoAx1tJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2024

Utah is trying to keep pace with Bulls guard Coby White, whose 17 points lead all scorers. Brice Sensabaugh has a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds in his first career start, while Collins has 11 points and seven boards.

The Jazz trail Chicago 63-54 at the half. The Bulls are shooting 46.4 percent from deep, while Utah has made just 5-of-23 (21.7 percent).

Jazz Playing Shorthanded Against Bulls

Lauri Markkanen (quad), Walker Kessler (foot), Taylor Hendricks (toe), and Keyonte George (illness) have all been ruled out against Chicago. The quartet represents four of the Jazz’s top-seven rotation players since the trade deadline. They have combined to average more than half of the 240 roster minutes over the last ten games, leaving coach Will Hardy reaching deep into his bench to build his rotation.

Jazz Injury Report: *OUT – Keyonte George (Illness) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) OUT – Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Otto Porter Jr. (Not With Team) QUESTIONABLE – Micah Potter (G League)… pic.twitter.com/fnFt0rcJfG — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 6, 2024

Little-used Luka Samanic played 23 minutes on Monday, earning his first start of the season. Two-way wing Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes in the victory, including all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Chicago stunned the Sacramento Kings on Monday, overcoming a 21-point second-half deficit to open their road trip with a victory.

After facing the Jazz, the Bulls will travel to Golden State to face the Warriors before wrapping up their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers.

How To Watch Jazz And Bulls

The Utah vs. Chicago Bulls game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

