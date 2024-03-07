On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Jazz Battling Bulls In John Collins’ Personal Slam Jam

Mar 6, 2024, 8:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


Utah Jazz forward John Collins shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY – First-year Utah Jazz forward John Collins is showing off the hops, throwing down a trio a disrespectful dunks against the Bulls.

The Jazz (28-34, 11th in West) are hosting the Chicago Bulls (29-32, Ninth in East) at Delta Center on Wednesday, March 6.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Big Men Combine For Posterizing Dunk

Collins leads Utah with 17 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes. Rookie Brice Sensabaugh is one rebound shy of a double-double after scoring a career-high 13 points in the first half.

The Jazz trail Chicago 77-68 with less than 6:20 to play in the third quarter. Coby White has hit 7-of-11 threes to lead all scorers with 22 points.

Jazz Playing Shorthanded Against Bulls

Lauri Markkanen (quad), Walker Kessler (foot), Taylor Hendricks (toe), and Keyonte George (illness) have all been ruled out against Chicago. The quartet represents four of the Jazz’s top-seven rotation players since the trade deadline. They have combined to average more than half of the 240 roster minutes over the last 10 games, leaving coach Will Hardy reaching deep into his bench to build his rotation.

RELATED: Taylor Hendricks Out At Least One Week With Toe Injury

Little-used Luka Samanic played 23 minutes on Monday, earning his first start of the season. Two-way wing Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes in the victory, including all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Chicago stunned the Sacramento Kings on Monday overcoming a 21-point second-half deficit to open their road trip with a victory.

After facing the Jazz the Bulls will travel to Golden State to face the Warriors before wrapping up their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers.

How To Watch Jazz And Bulls

The Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

